Cubs Expected to Replace Star Pitcher with Former Mets Veteran

The Chicago Cubs are likely to shake up their starting rotation in the near future. Manager Craig Counsell received some positive news on his pitching staff when Edward Cabrera returned to the mound on August 16. The ace had not thrown for the Cubs in nearly two months due to a hamstring issue. Nevertheless, the star’s return did not necessarily go as planned.

Cabrera allowed seven earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the rival St. Louis Cardinals. After the game, Counsell claimed that the pitcher’s fastball and changeup were too similar to opposing hitters. According to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, Chicago’s coach did not mention anything about Cabrera dealing with a blister. Nevertheless, the pitcher was later spotted with a bandage on his hand in the locker room.

MLB insider Bruce Levine is now suggesting that Cabrera will miss at least one start due to the problem. “It was a bad look for Cabrera,” Levine said on Monday’s Mully & Haugh Show. “It was a tough situation for the Chicago Cubs, who have a lot of starting pitching right now, and they had announced that David Peterson, who has pitched very well for them since coming over from the Mets in June, was going to the bullpen.”

“But after this blister that came up and his poor performance, I think Cabrera is not going to start again for now, and I imagine there’s a chance Peterson is going to go back into the rotation.”

Chicago Cubs Coach Noncommittal on Edward Cabrera’s Place in Rotation

Interestingly enough, Counsell was evasive when asked directly about Cabrera making his next start for the Chicago Cubs. According to the aforementioned article by Mooney, the coach responded to a question regarding the situation with, “We’re going to have to talk about that.”

Cabrera, however, was more resolute in his response to his place in Chicago’s rotation. The Athletic writer claims that the star pitcher firmly believes he will be able to make his next start.

Nevertheless, the call will ultimately be made by Counsell. The Cubs do have some time before having to decide on the matter, though. Because the former Miami Marlins pitcher just threw on Sunday, he would not be ready to go again until August 21 or 22. In the meantime, the Chicago Cubs will go with Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, and Clay Holmes in a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

Peterson has Been a Solid Addition for Chicago

The Chicago Cubs expected Cabrera to become one of their top pitchers when they acquired him ahead of the 2026 season. He, however, is currently enduring his worst full season in Major League Baseball. Overall, the righty has a 5.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and just 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Peterson, on the other hand, has been solid with the North Siders since being offloaded by New York. The lefty has posted a respectable 4.19 ERA in eight total starts with the Chicago Cubs. In his last six outings, Peterson has allowed just eight total earned runs. He has not pitched since earning a victory against the Washington Nationals on August 12.