Cubs Expected to Target Trade for $22 Million Mets Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are widely expected to be active in the trade market. Despite some early-season hiccups, the North Siders are now firmly in a playoff place. While they are six games back in the National League Central, the Cubs are the top N.L. wild card team. Because of this, Chicago’s top execs, Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins, will look to strengthen their roster.

Starting pitching will surely be an area of concern for the Cubs. Like many teams around the league, Chicago’s rotation has struggled throughout 2026. Along with subpar performances on the mound, the team has endured a lengthy list of injuries. A new starter, however, is not the only type of pitcher the Cubs could soon acquire. Chicago is also expected to pursue at least one reliever.

The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney is claiming that the Chicago Cubs could target Luke Weaver from the New York Mets. According to the reporter, Hoyer and Co. previously attempted to sign the star relief pitcher ahead of the current campaign. Nevertheless, Chicago failed to make a substantial offer to Weaver because of the team’s resistance to reward bullpen pitchers.

Mooney, however, wonders if the Cubs could temporarily deviate from this rule with Weaver. “It remains to be seen how much the club is willing to bend that philosophy at the trade deadline, but one possible exception to keep in mind is Luke Weaver, a free agent the Cubs targeted last offseason before the right-handed reliever signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the New York Mets,” claims the writer.

Chicago Cubs Will Have Competition in Race for Luke Weaver

Weaver could very well be the top reliever in the trade market this summer. Although the Mets have been disappointing, the 32-year-old righty has been stellar out of their bullpen. Weaver has posted an impressive 1.98 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 1.7 WAR in 39 total appearances this season. Despite his successes, the veteran is not considered to be one of New York’s untouchable players.

The Chicago Cubs were likely already pursuing a reliever before Trent Thornton’s recent scare. Thornton was forced to leave the team’s game on June 20 after being hit with a line drive. Although X-rays on the pitcher’s heel were negative, he is currently sidelined with a contusion. Thornton has a 2.70 ERA this season in 30 innings of work.

Chicago, however, will obviously not be the only MLB team to target Weaver. As one of the top relievers in baseball, the veteran should have plenty of suitors. His contract also gives the Mets some leverage in the situation. The Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates have recently been linked with a potential move for Weaver as well.

Chicago Has Assets to Strike a Significant Deal

The Chicago Cubs have several players to potentially use as trade bait. Kevin Alcantara perhaps headlines this list. Previously the team’s sixth-ranked prospect in 2025, the outfielder has struggled to receive regular playing time in Chicago in recent years.

It was also recently revealed that the Cubs could be willing to part ways with versatile infielder Pedro Ramirez. The 22-year-old slugger was the club’s 18th-best minor leaguer a year ago.