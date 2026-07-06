Mets Likely Only Have 4 Untouchable Players in Trade Market

The New York Mets will be listening to trade offers for nearly their entire roster in the coming weeks. After dropping seven of their last 10 games, New York has fallen to 16 games below .500. As a result, they currently have the second-worst record in the National League.

Because the American League is still so wide open, many teams are reluctant to sell off key players so early. MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed on July 6 that there are just four true sellers in the trade market right now. The Mets happened to be one of these clubs. Heyman made the revelation during an appearance on the Mully & Haugh Show.

As one of the few MLB sellers, New York can take advantage of the situation. The Mets may be able to receive more than what they previously expected to get in upcoming trades. SNY’s Chelsea Janes believes that New York will essentially listen to offers on just about their entire roster. Players on expiring contracts, such as Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, and A.J. Minter, are fairly likely to depart soon.

Janes, however, has listed four specific New York Mets players who are essentially untouchable. “Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and other rookie-aged players are all but completely untouchable, given that those are precisely the type of assets a team intending to contend next year would be seeking in deadline deals,” writes the reporter.

New York Mets Offloading Superstar Trio Difficult But Not Impossible

Noticeably missing from the SNY reporter’s off-limits list is star trio Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and Francisco Lindor. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen recently claimed that he is not looking to offload Soto or Lindor (the two biggest contracts on the roster) this summer. Bichette is also not expected to opt out of his massive three-year, $126 million contract in New York.

Partially because of these huge salaries, Janes believes that it would be very difficult to offload any of the trio. Nevertheless, the SNY reporter claims that “it is always safest not to rule out anything completely.” As a result, the Mets and general manager David Stearns will at least listen to offers to see if anything blows them away.

Janes does, however, report that players such as Francisco Alvarez and Luke Weaver could be more likely to be moved. Alvarez was previously New York’s top prospect in 2023. The catcher is slashing .246/.310/.424 so far this season. Weaver, on the other hand, has been one of the Mets’ top relief pitchers in 2026. The veteran has posted a 1.95 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 35 total appearances.

New York Will Not Undergo Complete Rebuild This Summer

While Janes believes the New York Mets will listen to offers for their star players, they will not undergo a complete sell-off. This means that a large portion of the team’s roster will remain intact beyond the August 3 trade deadline. Stearns and Co. would only entertain a blockbuster deal if they receive a huge haul in return.

Benge, Ewing, McLean, and Scott are certainly a solid quartet for the Mets to build around. Benge and Ewing are likely to remain near the top of New York’s batting lineup for the foreseeable future. According to Baseball Reference, Scott and McLean will not hit free agency until 2031 and 2032, respectively.