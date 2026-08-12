Cubs Have Replacement in Mind for $61 Million Star Outfielder

The Chicago Cubs may already have their next full-time left fielder on the roster. Ian Happ has mostly been the club’s everyday player in this position since 2022. The star slugger became an All-Star and a Gold Glove award winner in the role. As a result, Chicago previously rewarded him with a three-year, $61 million contract.

Nevertheless, Happ’s deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and he will become an unrestricted free agent this winter. Despite his recent success, the Cubs are fairly unlikely to re-sign the slugger. It was recently revealed that Chicago is expected to spend most of their available funds this winter on pitching. Happ’s pending departure would leave a significant hole to fill.

The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma now reports that the Chicago Cubs could replace Happ with rookie Pedro Ramírez. According to the reporter, the versatile youngster has made quite the impression on manager Craig Counsell. “The Cubs have been so impressed with Ramírez that they’re already starting to wonder how he fits into their future,” writes Sharma.

“With Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki heading into free agency this winter, the Cubs are getting comfortable with the idea of giving Ramírez an everyday role in a corner outfield spot.”

While the Cubs clearly have faith in Ramírez, the 22-year-old budding star does not have much experience in left field. In fact, he has played only 45 total innings in the role during his professional career. During this time, the Venezuelan fielded just two fly balls. He spent most of his playing time between second and third base in the minors.

Giving Pedro Ramírez a Shot Would Save the Chicago Cubs Money

The Chicago Cubs are likely willing to give Ramírez a starting role due to his impressive performances at the plate. In 112 at-bats so far this season, the switch-hitter is slashing a solid .295/.350/.438. Although a relatively small sample size, all three of these figures are currently higher than Happ’s statistics in 2026. Counsell may view the extra offense as worth the potential dip in defense.

Ideally, Chicago would seemingly prefer to keep Ramírez in his more comfortable role. Nevertheless, the Cubs have Nico Hoerner and Alex Bregman locked into these positions for at least the next few years. Happ’s pending departure would essentially open the door for the former 18th-ranked prospect to receive regular at-bats.

Potentially replacing Happ with Ramírez would also allow the Chicago Cubs to spend money elsewhere. The youngster only makes a fraction of the veteran’s $20 million annual salary. Saving the extra funds could even help the club retain Suzuki, if they choose to do so.

Chicago Taking Advantage of Ramírez’s Versatility

For now, the Chicago Cubs will continue to use Ramírez in a utility role for the remainder of 2026. North Side Baseball’s Jason Ross recently compared the rookie to former three-time All-Star Ben Zobrist. Like the current youngster, Zobrist became a key player for Chicago late in his career by playing several different positions.

Ramírez remains open to playing whatever role Counsell deploys him in. He just wants to play. The rookie even recently admitted that he “can take on whatever role is needed” to help the team. The Cubs will certainly take advantage of the situation.