Chicago Cubs Receive Discouraging News on Justin Steele

The Chicago Cubs have dealt with a litany of pitching injuries this season.

From the rotation to the bullpen, many major pieces have missed significant time in 2026.

The Cubs just received discouraging news on a player they expected to come back from injury this season.

Despite the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reporting that left-hander Justin Steele is throwing again, the Cubs will be cautious with him.

According to MLB insider Bruce Levine, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said Steele is not expected to start any games this season.

While Hoyer wants a healthy 2027 for Steele, he didn’t rule out Steele returning as a reliever in 2026.

If this were to happen, it would be in the late summer.

What Happened to Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs?

The Cubs drafted Steele in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

He would make his debut with Chicago in 2021, as a starter and reliever. In 20 games (nine starts), Steele pitched to a 4.26 ERA.

By 2022, he would become a full-time starter for Chicago, pitching to a 3.18 ERA that year.

He would follow that up with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts, reaching the All-Star Game and finishing fifth in National League Cy Young voting. While it was much of the same in 2024 with a 3.07 ERA, he started just 24 games.

His injury issues would continue to plague him. In 2025, he would pitch just four games before succumbing to Tommy John surgery with a 4.76 ERA.

The Cubs placed Steele on the 60-day injured list to begin the season, but the expectation was for him to return near the All-Star Break as a starter.

However, he will now come out of the bullpen, if he returns at all, in an extremely cautious move.

What’s Next for the Team?

As we move closer to the Trade Deadline, the Cubs must figure out a way to acquire durable pitching or just get healthier.

Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, Cade Horton, Jameson Taillon and Steele are starters who have missed multiple starts this season. That’s an entire rotation.

Horton underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the 2026 season and a good chunk of the 2027 season.

Daniel Palencia, Hunter Harvey, Caleb Thielbar, Phil Maton, Porter Hodge, Riley Martin and others are bullpen arms that have spent time on the injured list this season. That’s an entire bullpen.

The pitching injury bug has likely hit the Cubs harder than the vast majority of teams in the majors. Whatever fans blame, whether it’s luck, the training staff or coaching, this has been a tough season for Cubs fans.

While Chicago’s position players have remained relatively healthy, it hasn’t been enough to continue a great start. In fact, the Cubs have been unable to string together runs in bunches consistently lately.

The Cubs had two 10-game winning streaks before a terrible stretch that has put them in third place in the NL Central.

Now, the Cubs must figure out a way to navigate the rest of the season without succumbing to significant injuries.

Their season will depend on it.