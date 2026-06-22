Cubs Get Major Justin Steele Update Before Mets Series

The Chicago Cubs have been in need of starting pitching assistance all season. Luckily, they just received some stellar news on Justin Steele.

The left-hander has been sidelined all season. He had elbow surgery 14 months ago and has been in recovery since.

When he’s on the field, Steele is impeccable. However, it didn’t start that way.

Steele’s first taste of MLB came in 2021 as a reliever and a starter. In said season, he posted a middling 4.26 ERA in 57 innings of work.

Since becoming a full-time starter, Steele has ascended.

In his most recent season, he held a 3.07 ERA through 24 starts. Before that, he was a 2023 All-Star.

Steele’s arsenal deploys a fastball, slider, sinker, cutter, curveball, and changeup. His fastball and slider are often the two headliners.

Cubs’ fans have missed Steele and his fiery mound presence. Fortunately, he might be closer to a return than they once thought.

Jon Heyman Gives Major Justin Steele Update

In a recent post on X, MLB insider Jon Heyman gave an update on the southpaw.

Heyman wrote: “Cubs talented lefty Justin Steele threw today for the first time since his setback a month ago. The Cubs are cautious regarding any timetable but are hoping for a return in the second half. Steele, an All-Star in 2023, had elbow surgery 14 months ago.”

This update, although not guaranteeing a return, should excite North Siders. Steels would fundamentally change how the Cubs’ roster functions.

People can’t wait for Steele to return–and they’ll never stop talking about the Cubs.

Social Media Reacts to Cubs Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Poindexter: “‘I can do my best to take care of my body, put myself in the best positions possible, work my tail off, but some things are just going to happen and there’s not much you can do. How it goes from this point is not necessarily up to me.’ –Justin Steele.”