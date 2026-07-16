Chicago Cubs Recent Pitcher Cut by New MLB Team

The Chicago Cubs, much like all other 29 MLB teams, are enjoying their All-Star break, and the Cubbies will open the back half of their 2026 regular season on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

However, just because it’s the All-Star break does not stop roster transactions from happening, and late Wednesday night, news broke of a former Chicago Cubs pitcher being designated for assignment by his new MLB team.

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Athletics Designate Aaron Civale for Assignment

Per the Athletics transactions tracker, they have designated pitcher Aaron Civale for assignment, essentially booting him off the 40-man roster for now.

Civale, 31, now enters DFA limbo before he either clears waivers or is picked up by a new MLB team. The likeliest option for Civale is the Athletics outrighting him to the minors, and Civale electing MLB free agency instead, allowing for any MLB team to sign him after that.

It was a brief stint, but Aaron Civale did spend some of his 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs.

After signing a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason with the Athletics, he posted an unimpressive 5.42 ERA across 15 starts and 74+ innings. Of course, playing in West Sacramento’s minor league stadium isn’t going to help any pitcher at this time, but Civale’s FIP of 5.34 doesn’t indicate he necessarily got unlucky in any of his outings.

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Aaron Civale with the Chicago Cubs

As noted, it was a pretty brief stint with the Chicago Cubs, but Aaron Civale’s time with the Northsiders was recent enough for it to be newsworthy.

In 2025, Civale pitched 13 innings with the Cubs and surrendered just three earned runs with the team, punching out 14 batters.

Across 102 total innings in ’25, Civale held an ERA of 3.86.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Anthony Franco hit the news of his DFA as it broke, and wrote:

“Civale was a decent mid-rotation starter early in his career with Cleveland. He has bounced around as a strike-throwing fifth/sixth starter over the past few seasons. Civale’s fringy stuff doesn’t play well in a hitter-friendly park like Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, where he allowed two home runs per nine innings with an ERA approaching 7.00. He had a 4.25 ERA with a 20% strikeout rate over 42 1/3 frames on the road. If he is released, there’s a decent chance he’ll be able to find a big league deal for the league minimum salary on a team with a more pitcher-friendly home venue.”

An unfortunate situation for Civale, but perhaps a reunion deal with the Cubs could be on the horizon for the 31-year-old, as he did have some success in Chicago.

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