Chicago Cubs Recent Pitcher Officially Elects MLB Free Agency After Being Let Go by Organization

The Chicago Cubs, much like all other 29 MLB teams, are enjoying their All-Star break while it lasts. Chicago will open up the back half of their regular season against the Minnesota Twins this weekend.

However, just because it’s the All-Star break doesn’t stop notable roster transactions from taking place.

On Wednesday, a recent Chicago Cubs pitcher elected to become an MLB free agent after being cut by the organization.

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Jake Woodford Elects MLB Free Agency

It was a really brief stint with the Chicago Cubs after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers, but Jake Woodford is officially an MLB free agent once again.

MLB.com wrote (on July 15): “RHP Jake Woodford elected free agency.”

Woodford had pitched just two innings with the Cubs this season, and he gave up three earned runs in the process.

He also pitched with the Milwaukee Brewers this season, and over 23.1 innings with the Brew Crew, his ERA was 6.94.

Jake Woodford, 29, is now eligible to sign with any MLB team.

On July 14, Woodford was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, but because he’s been outrighted before, Woodford decided to elect free agency instead. CBSSports wrote (about the outright):

“Woodford will have the ability to elect free agency, but it’s unclear if he plans to test the open market or join Iowa following the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander has spent most of the season in the big leagues between stops with the Brewers and Cubs, logging a 7.46 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 25.1 innings.”

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Jake Woodford’s MLB Career

Jake Woodford has pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons and has become very familiar with the National League Central. The only NL Central team that Woodford has not pitched for is the Cincinnati Reds.

He broke into MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Red Birds.

His lifetime pitching record is 11-17 with an ERA of 5.31 over 282.1 innings pitched.

Woodford has primarily been used as a reliever in his career, and has yet to pitch more than 67 innings in a full campaign. That likely won’t change this season, but due to him being on the right side of 30 (29), Woodford should be able to find employment with another organization this season.

However, it will likely be on a minors deal, and his spot won’t be guaranteed.

Across those 280+ innings pitched in the Majors, Jake Woodford’s pWAR sits at -2.0, which denotes he hasn’t exactly been a productive arm.

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