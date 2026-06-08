Chicago Cubs Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox 8X MLB All-Star Reliever for Two Prospects

The Chicago Cubs desperately need help in their pitching staff. Chicago is 7-20 since May 8, and is in jeopardy of falling into last place in the NL Central.

One way the Cubs can try to fix the pitching woes is the external market, and via a meaningful trade. After reports of the Boston Red Sox being open to trading closer Aroldis Chapman, the Cubs immediately stand out as a top trade destination. Aroldis Chapman was traded to the Cubs once before, and it was in 2016 before the Cubs eventually won the World Series.

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Cubs-Red Sox Trade Idea Flips Aroldis Chapman to Chicago

Aroldis Chapman is still at the top of his game, and the 8X MLB All-Star reliever is enjoying another great season.

Recently, SI.com writer Mark Morales-Smith proposed a mock trade idea that would send Chapman to Chicago for these two prospects: OF – Kane Kepley (Prospect), RHP – Dominick Reid (Prospect)

Morales-Smith wrote: “The Cubs have a chance to compete in the playoffs this season, but they need reinforcements. While they are in fourth place in the NL Central, they are also just one game out of a wild-card spot. A few key additions at the trade deadline could put them over the top and be the difference between a playoff run and their season ending early.”

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Should the Cubs Make this Trade?

The Cubs should absolutely explore a trade for Aroldis Chapman to solidify the back end of their bullpen.

In all likelihood, the trade proposal that Morales-Smith proposes might be a little bit light in terms of what the Red Sox would get back, so Chicago might have to add in a top-10 prospect or two in order to complete a deal.

Also, this trade idea obviously hinges on whether the Red Sox actually want to get rid of Aroldis Chapman. As much as reports suggest he may be moved, that decision ultimately belongs to Craig Breslow.

However, there’s no denying Chapman’s status as one of MLB’s best relievers.

Over 19.2 innings, Chapman has an ERA of o.46 with 13 saves, and a WHIP of 0.915. He’s been virtually untouchable with the Red Sox. He’s signed on a one-year, $13 million deal, and will likely demand a higher price tag if he chooses he wants to pitch another year.

The ‘Cuban Missile’ is in his 17th MLB season, and has a career ERA of 2.47 with 380 total saves.

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