Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Diamondbacks’ $105 Million All-Star Infielder for Marcelo Mayer, Two Prospects

Let the speculative rumors surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks‘ All-Star infielder Ketel Marte commence once again. More reports surfaced on Sunday that the Diamondbacks may be growing tired of Marte’s antics, and USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote this as a part of his Sunday notebook, which includes a lot of trade notes:

“Meanwhile, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who the D-backs tried to trade during the winter, continues to frustrate segments of the organization by opting to take days off. He sat last week when Shohei Ohtani the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitched against the Diamondbacks, and then played the next day and hit a walk-off homer.”

Could the Boston Red Sox be a good fit for Marte? Boston desperately needs some infield help, and Marte fits the mold, being a switch-hitter. Piggybacking off Nightengale’s report, FanSided.com writer Cody Williams proposes a trade that would send Ketel Marte to the Red Sox.

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Red Sox Trade Idea Lands Ketel Marte

Per Williams, this is a trade Craig Breslow should make as the only way to save his job, and here is the full trade, as proposed by the FanSided.com writer:

Red Sox receive: Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks receive: SS Marcelo Mayer, LHP Jake Bennett (No. 6 Prospect), RHP John Holobetz (No. 12 Prospect)

“Breslow and the Red Sox are at odds right now. The former is trying to save his job after an exceptionally flawed roster build has led to the team now sitting nine games under .500. And while the woeful American League still leaves Boston in position to contend for a postseason berth, the fact of the matter is that it doesn’t look like a group good enough to make any noise in the playoffs, which was the expectation entering the season.”

There is still over a month and a half before the MLB trade deadline, but it’s fair to think the Red Sox will be buyers, and if so, infield help is certainly at the top of their list. Optioning Mayer to Triple-A instead of trading him seems like a more rational option, but in order to acquire a player like Ketel Marte, Arizona would need an MLB-level player or two, and Mayer and Jake Bennett sort of fit that mold.

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Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte has spent the last 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’s a three-time MLB All-Star who is tied to a six-year, $105 million contract that runs through the 2030 season. That would be a lot of baggage for the Red Sox to take on, however, Marte remains one of the best middle infielders in all of baseball.

In 2026, over 240+ at-bats, Marte is hitting .246 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, and an OPS+ of 106.

The Red Sox, who hold MLB playoff aspirations, must be aggressive in adding capable right-handed bats to their infield group, and Marte could be the splash that puts Boston right back in the thick of things.

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