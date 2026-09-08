Cubs’ Clay Holmes Suddenly Raises an October Question No One Expected

Clay Holmes looked like one of the Chicago Cubs’ safest October bets until one inning in Miami changed the conversation.

The right-hander allowed eight earned runs, six hits, and three walks over 4.1 innings in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Marlins. His ERA jumped from 2.09 to 2.83, according to Reuters’ game report. That line made the outing an obvious concern. The harder question is how much it should alter Chicago’s postseason plan.

September magnifies that question because the Cubs no longer have months to identify their most dependable starters. Every remaining turn now doubles as an audition for innings that could define the season.

That urgency does not make a one-start verdict wise, but it does make Holmes’ next data point unusually valuable now.

One Bad Start Collides With a Strong Cubs Run

Holmes had earned trust quickly after joining the Cubs. Through his first five starts with Chicago, he carried a 1.55 ERA across 29 innings, a stretch that led Heavy Sports to label the deadline move a success. Before Sunday, he had not surrendered more than four runs in any of his previous 14 starts.

Miami broke that pattern with relentless pressure. Holmes struggled to finish plate appearances, and the Marlins turned traffic into a five-run fifth inning. Bleed Cubbie Blue described it as the worst performance of his career, an assessment supported by the eight-run total.

The suddenness matters. Holmes did not gradually fade through several mediocre starts; he went directly from run prevention to a career-level outlier. That makes the diagnosis harder and the response more revealing.

That does not erase the work that came before it. It does, however, give manager Craig Counsell a fresh variable while the Cubs arrange a short-series rotation. Kevin Gausman, Matthew Boyd, and Shota Imanaga all have arguments for prominent October assignments. Holmes had been forcing his way into that group with performance rather than reputation.

The Next Start Matters More Than the Final Score

The most useful signal will be Holmes’ response, especially his command. A poorly located pitch can become a hit; repeated walks and deep counts point to a problem that can follow a starter into October. Sunday’s three walks matched the broader impression of an outing in which he never found a dependable rhythm.

Chicago also has room to avoid an overreaction. The Cubs left Miami at 81-63 after winning two of three, and Holmes’ season ERA remains strong. Every contender would take that larger body of work over one disastrous afternoon.

Still, postseason planning compresses everything. A starter who falters may not get three trips through a lineup, and one crooked inning can end a series. Holmes remains a likely October starter, but the order now feels less automatic.

That is why his next appearance is especially important. The Cubs do not need perfection. They need evidence that Miami was an isolated failure rather than the first crack in one of their most important deadline additions.