Cubs Trade Deadline Move for 1.55 ERA Pitcher Called ‘Success’

The Chicago Cubs are pointed towards the postseason as they sit in second place in the National League Central and lead the NL wild card race with a 79-62 record. They are eight games out of first place, but have a lot to be excited about down the stretch.

They needed some help in their starting rotation at the deadline, so they went out and traded for Clay Holmes, who had missed a lot of time with the New York Mets this year. Since joining the Cubs, Holmes has been exactly what they had been hoping for, having posted a 1.55 ERA with the North Siders.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports listed several trade deadline successes and failures, and the Cubs’ trade for Holmes was listed as a major success thus far.

“The Cubs badly needed some rotation stability coming out of the deadline, and Holmes, acquired from the Mets, has given them that and then some,” Perry wrote. “The 33-year-old right-hander enjoyed a highly successful transition from reliever to starter on the Mets’ watch, and since joining the Cubs, he’s been better than ever. Through five starts and 29 innings with Chicago, Holmes has a 1.55 ERA with no unearned runs allowed. His strong ground-ball tendencies in front of an exceptional Cubs infield defense – exceptional even with shortstop Dansby Swanson on the injured list – have been a perfect pairing. ”

Chicago Cubs’ Clay Holmes Trade Called ‘Success’

Holmes missed time due to fractured right fibula after being hit by a comeback, but he has done quite well since returning from the injured list. The 33-year-old right-hander is 6-6 with a 2.09 ERA in 14 starts and has posted a 3.2 WAR between the Mets and Cubs this season.

The Cubs had dealt with a lot of pitching injuries themselves, with Cade Horton out for the season. So, it was important for them to go out and make the move to acquire Holmes so that they could bolster their rotation for a playoff run.

Holmes has been every bit as good as advertised for the North Siders, and he is somebody that would be ideal to start a postseason game against some of the best teams in the league.

Taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will be tough, but picking up Holmes certainly helps the Cubs chances of making a deeper postseason run, especially since Holmes has pitched so well for them over the past several weeks.

Clay Holmes Boosting Offseason Value With Hot Stretch

Holmes has a player option for 2027. Given the way he’s pitched, he likely has boosted his value and could decline his player option in hopes of getting a better deal in free agency.

So, the Cubs will have to see if they can bring him back on a longer contract for the next few years. For now, they need him to keep his hot stretch going in September, but they also will have to make sure they can keep him around.

Holmes holds all the power in this case, and it should be interesting to see what he does down the stretch and in the playoffs as far as his next contract is concerned.