Cubs Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Two Arms from Royals

The Chicago Cubs have been very inconsistent this season. They have had two 10-game winning streaks but also suffered through a 10-game losing streak. They still are over the .500 mark, but sit in fourth place in the National League Central.

Their starting rotation needs a little bit of work. Cade Horton is out for the season while Justin Steele had a setback in his recovery. Matthew Boyd has also missed a lot of time. The trade deadline comes on August 3, and that will be a good time for Chicago to potentially upgrade its rotation.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has an interesting idea. He listed a few outlandish mock trades, and one of them would solve the Cubs problem by trading for Kansas City Royals right-handers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha.

“Both Lugo and Wacha are signed through 2027 with club options for 2028 and aren’t cheap or getting any younger. The Royals could trim about $12M from their 2026 payroll and $40M from next season’s allocations if they were to trade these veteran arms away,” Miller wrote.