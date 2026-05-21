Craig Counsell Addresses Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Role After Struggles vs. Brewers

Just a few short days ago, the Chicago Cubs held the first place spot in the National League Central and a 15-game winning streak at home. That was until the Milwaukee Brewers had something to say about it.

The Brewers completed their sweep against the Cubs with a 5-0 win on Wednesday night. Tallying a five-game losing streak for Chicago.

While the entire offense is struggling, $115 million outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, is struggling on both ends of the ball.

In the top of the second inning, PCA–a 2025 Gold Glove winner–let a ball slip under his glove in centerfield, turning a single into a little league home run. The Brewers scored three to tack on the first of the game.

This was the 24-year-old’s second error in back-to-back games.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell, speaks on the future of Crow-Armstrong’s starting role following his performance.

Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Does Not Intend to Sit Pete Crow-Armstrong

Despite Pete Crow-Armstrong’s dropped fly ball and single turned little league home run, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell says he has no intention of sitting PCA.

“We want our players playing well,” Counsell said. “[Crow-Armstrong] just messed up. He got his feet caught up in-between, and then he didn’t know if he wanted to go get it. Things happen, and we gotta move on.”

The Cubs recently extended 24-year-old Crow-Armstrong to a six-year, $115 million contract. While yes, he may be having a rough couple of games, he’s quick around the base path, with underrated power at the plate, and defensive upside. Sitting him doesn’t feel necessary, yet.

Crow-Armstrong however, was not the only the Cub to commit an error. In fact, as a team the Cubs had more errors than hits in their 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In his post-game press conference, Counsell says the Cubs need to reset after getting swept by the Brewers.

“We’re in a funk right now,” Counsell stated. “It’s up to us to change that.”

The Cubs look to shake their losing streak against the Houston Astros on Thursday at 1:20 P.M. CST at Wrigley Field.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Calls Recent Performance ‘Laughable’ After Back-to-Back Errors Against Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong is 2-for-17 in the last five games with seven strikeouts, and his offense is still not what’s stirring the most conversation.

MLB reporter Tracy Johnson shared to X that StatCast list PCA with the poorest defensive rating in all of baseball following his two errors. He has a -12 defensive run score weighted.

After the game, Crow-Armstrong spoke the media about his abysmal performance.

“Yesterday and today are genuinely laughable,” Crow-Armstrong said. “One thing I can fall back on is, it’s never a lack of focus but [instead] trying too hard and trying to make up for the lack of production that I have given this team and this city.”

“Anything physically usually starts mentally,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I think that’s what I’m showing everyone right now. That can’t happen. That kind of stuff just can’t happen.”

It’s clear that PCA’s mental game is not only affecting his defense, but also his offense. He has dipped to .225 batting average.