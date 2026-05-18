Pete Crow-Armstrong Expresses ‘Regret’ Over Comment to Female White Sox Fan, Offers No Apology

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox rivalry dates back to the early 1900s. An intense battle between two opposing fan bases located in different parts of the windy city. The North Side and the South Side.

This past weekend, the Cubs traveled south about 11 miles to Rate Field to face the White Sox in a three-game series. However, the National League Central leading Cubs lost two of the three games against their rivals.

Including an extra inning loss on Sunday following an altercation between outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and a female White Sox fan.

Crow-Armstrong missed a tough catch in right-center at the fenced part of the wall. He sat on the warning track following the play, and a female fan yelled “you suck” at the 24-year-old outfielder. PCA did not take her comment lightly and used vulgar language at the woman.

“You suck my f—–g d–k b—h,” Crow-Armstrong yelled.

His comments stirred up quite a bit of commotion on social media, fans even pushing for him to be suspended. After the game, Crow-Armstrong explained why he said that to the woman.

“Some lady decided to start talking s–t and I felt the need to say it back,” Crow-Armstrong stated.

However, ahead of the Cubs’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers Crow-Armstrong shared that he feels regretful of his choice of words.

Pete Crow-Armstrong ‘Regrets’ Word Choice Towards Female White Sox Fan:

Pete Crow-Armstrong spoke to the media about his interaction with the Chicago White Sox fan, who was visiting the ballpark for her engagement party, defending his reasoning for responding, but apologizing for his word choice.

“I’m not really on social media … but I’m definitely aware of the fact that it has blown up,” Crow-Armstrong said. I regret my choice of words the most & who that affects in my life directly & indirectly. I don’t think any of the women in my life would ever think I would use those kind of words regularly, especially referring to them.”

I am intense on the field and at a moment like that, I think I just let it get away from me a little bit. But again, poor word choice.”

Crow-Armstrong also notes that he is aware that little kids use social media and look up to him as a role model, and understands that it is not a good look and not something he wants them to associate him with.

Regardless of his regretful feelings towards his lanuage, Crow-Armstrong does not issue an apology.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell responded to the incident in a pregame press conference stating that he is aware PCA passionate player led with emotion.

“Pete made a mistake with his choice of words,” Counsell said. “I think he is aware of that, and that’s it. He made a mistake, and you have to move on from it. It’s a reality of this job. It happens. Fan reaction can be dangerous, but it can be fun. Sometimes it’s funny, and sometimes it’s hurtful. That happens a lot too but we have a standard to uphold, that goes along with all the good things we experience.”

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

Despite Pete Crow-Armstrong’s controversy, the 24-year-old will be making the start in center field and batting eighth in the lineup.

Chicago Cubs lineup:

Starting pitcher: LHP Shota Imanaga

Milwaukee Brewers lineup:

Starting pitcher: RHP Brandon Sproat

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 P.M. CST at Wrigley Field.