Cubs Cut Ties With Veteran Starter Before Cardinals’ Series

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly designated starting pitcher Jameson Taillon for assignment.

Taillon, 34, is an experienced veteran who’s seen varying levels of success in his career.

This season, he sports a pitiful -0.9 Baseball Reference WAR and an ERA of 5.92. His 2-6 record has no doubt contributed to the Cubs’ poor pitching staff this season, and his DFA comes after recent roster moves.

Chicago recently added veteran starters David Peterson and Aaron Civale from the Athletics and Mets, respectively. Although the both of them have had similar misfortunes to Taillon, it seems the Cubs would rather bet on their new additions.

Chicago is in the thick of the playoff race. Unfortunately, the NL Central seems out of reach as the Brewers have run away with things. Ace of staff Jacob Misiorowski and his blazing fastball have the Brew Crew sitting pretty atop the division.

Consequently, the Cubs hold a Wild Card spot in the National League and are looking to sneak in and do damage when they get to October.

Chicago’s lineup is plentiful, with plenty of power to spare. All they need to do is make it in, and anything could happen.

Fans seem to be ecstatic about the decision to move on from Taillon.

Social Media Reacts to Cubs DFAing Taillon

Here’s what people are saying:

Just Baseball: “Jameson Taillon has been DFA’d by the Cubs, per a team announcement. Taillon has a 5.92 ERA and -1.1 fWAR across 15 starts for Chicago this season.”

Tony Andracki: “Cubs announce they have designated Jameson Taillon for assignment. Taillon has been a key piece of the Cubs rotation and clubhouse over the last 4 seasons, including strong performances in a pair of win-or-go-home playoff games at Wrigley Field last October.”

SM Cubs: “Jameson Taillon has been the worst starting pitcher for the #Cubs in 2026, and after Sunday, the team has seen enough. Taillon has been DFA’d. Full story here.”

Cole Weintraub: “It’s unlikely that anyone will swing a trade for Jameson Taillon, as he’ll make around $8M to finish the year — he’ll clear. He’s a FA after 2026. It’s someone with some name value that many will suggest for the Phillies, but ABS has really hurt the soft-throwing 34-year-old.”

Patrick Mooney: “In the corresponding roster move for Jameson Taillon’s DFA, the Cubs called up Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Iowa.”

312 Sports Chicago: “Jameson Taillon is the worst pitcher in baseball at -1.1 fWAR. @cody__cubs, @MattAbbatacola, and @dan_bernstein discuss what the Cubs should do with him moving forward.”

Chicago Right Now

The Cubs are heading into one of their biggest series of the year against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has struggled out of the gate, well below .500 since the deadline.

They’re coming off a series loss to the lowly Reds. It’ll be the Cubs’ job to kick the Redbirds while they’re down.

With news of Taillon’s release, it’s likely that the Cubs will pursue even more pitching ahead of the August 3 deadline.

Chicago is in win-now mode, and in order to win, they’ll need competent arms down the stretch.