Veteran’s ‘Nasty’ Message Puts Cubs Pitcher in His Place

Sometimes the simplest advice can be the most effective.

In his first two MLB seasons, relief pitcher Daniel Palencia totaled 43 innings pitched with the Chicago Cubs, and he certainly had some impressive moments. Boasting a fastball that often reaches triple digits, along with an assortment of off-speed and breaking pitches, Palencia could make things difficult for opposing batters.

But Palencia could also make things difficult for himself, with 26 walks over that stretch, leading to a less-than-impressive WHIP of 1.44, and frequent trips from Triple-A Iowa to Chicago and back again.

So earlier this season, veteran reliever Ryan Pressly had a rather direct message for the 25-year-old right-hander.

“‘You’re too nasty, so just keep your (expletive) in the zone, and that’s it,’” Pressly said, as relayed by Palencia to Marquee Sports Network.

Daniel Palencia Heeds Ryan Pressly’s Advice, Stays ‘In the Zone’

Palencia has taken those words to heart. Since he was called up from Iowa on April 15, Palencia has pitched 18.2 innings, striking out 19 while giving up just nine hits and seven walks, for a WHIP of 0.86.

“I’m really digging how Palencia looks overall this year,” said Brett Taylor in the May 22 episode of the “Bleacher Nation” podcast. “There’s just a lot more steadiness to his performance that I particularly like, because he’s a guy who got a couple years’ worth of up-down, up-down looks and sort of is getting his feet under him, and this what you would really want the trajectory to look like for a young relief prospect.”

The improvements could not have come at a better time for a Cubs team dealing with bullpen issues that were threatening to become a full-blown mess.

Ryan Pressly, acquired during the offseason with the hopes of becoming the team’s closer, was recently removed from the ninth-inning role and put into low-leverage situations to work on generating more swing-and-miss moments. Porter Hodge, who earned nine saves while posting a 1.88 ERA in 39 appearances as a rookie in 2024, was initially given the closing duties, but he was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 18 with a left oblique injury, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell said on Monday that Hodge is “not making progress” and will likely be out for a longer stretch.

Daniel Palencia ‘Looks Crazy Good’ in Closer’s Role for Chicago

Enter Palencia, who has taken to the role pretty quickly, although his first save attempt went awry. Brought into the ninth inning of the May 19 game to protect a one-run lead against Miami, Palencia was one strike away from the save, but then gave up a ground-rule double, a walk and a triple as the Marlins earned an 8-7 walk-off win.

But two nights later, Palencia was again sent to the mound in the ninth inning at Miami with Chicago up by a run. This time, Palencia faced three batters and got three flyouts, as the Cubs held on to win 2-1.

“It feels great,” Palencia said. “I want to say thank you to the manager to put that confidence in me again. Like I said, it’s baseball. That’s the beautiful thing about baseball. You’ve got a new opportunity every day. I’m happy to do the job today.”

Palencia has appeared in two games since, earning the save in both, with just one hit allowed over the two innings and, more importantly, no walks while striking out three.

“He looks crazy good,” said Taylor’s podcast co-host Michael Cerami.