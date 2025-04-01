‘Intriguing’ Cubs Prospects Offered in Trade Pitch for Dominant Ace

It’s not a question of if, but when. Not to mention where.

Despite the best efforts of Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix to put a cork in the conversation, the worst-kept secret in Major League Baseball is that at some point in the near future, most likely during the 2025 season, his team will trade ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Until that day arrives, MLB fans can expect to be inundated with predictions as to who the trading partner will be, and what the Marlins can realistically acquire in return for a two-time All-Star and 2022 Cy Young Award winner?

The 29-year-old, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery in October of 2023, posted a 3.32 ERA over his first seven seasons. After a strong spring, with no earned runs allowed in 12.1 innings, Alcantara opened the regular season with a solid start that will only further fuel speculation over an inevitable trade.

Chicago Cubs Touted as Possible ‘Suitor’ for Sandy Alcantara

In his March 30 piece on MLB rumors, Zachary Rotman of FanSided surmised that the Chicago Cubs will be Alcantara’s eventual landing spot.

“The Cubs were constantly in rumors involving big-name starting pitchers on the trade market over the offseason like Garrett Crochet and Dylan Cease, but their big trade wound up being for Kyle Tucker,” Rotman wrote. “Even after trading for Tucker, they have more than enough prospect capital to get a deal done for Alcantara. With how winnable their division is and their need for one more rotation arm, they should be eager to get a deal done.”

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, in the site’s March 27 “one bold prediction for each team” article, made a similar prediction.

“The Cubs will finish slightly north of 83 wins, capturing the division title after trading for Sandy Alcantara in a blockbuster deadline deal with the Miami Marlins,” he wrote.

An MLB analyst for Just Baseball, examining the Cubs among a quintet of “top trade suitors” interested in Alcantara, stated that adding Alcantara to Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele would give Chicago “a World Series-contending staff.” Caleb Moody cited the Cub players currently ranked among MLB’s top 100 prospects to stress the ability of Chicago to “formulate quite the offer” for Alcantara, suggesting Cade Horton (No. 50) and Owen Caissie (No. 52) as “the two most intriguing pieces for the Marlins’ more immediate needs.” ,

Sandy Alcantara Glad ‘To Be Back and Healthy’ After Opening Day Start

In his opening day start on Thursday, Alcantara pitched no-hit ball for 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts against Pittsburgh. He would not be able to get the third out of the fifth inning, and Alcantara was removed after allowing two of his four walks and a pair of singles, the last one plating a pair of runs, but the right-hander was encouraged by the outing.

“A little nervous, a lot of emotion out there,” Alcantara said after the Marlins’ 5-4 walk-off win at loanDepot park. “I was close to crying, but I’m hard to cry. But I feel good. Finally, I’m back on a big league mound. I feel very happy about myself and the journey and all the sacrifices that I made to be back and healthy.”

In addition to the skills, Alcantara carries an affordable price tag. He is under contract for two more seasons at $17 million each, plus a club option.

However, the price in assets for acquiring Alcantara will certainly not be quite so favorable. Until that happens, the discussion will obviously continue.