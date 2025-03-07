Former Cy Young Winner Could be Dealt Before Season, Mets Have Pieces to Trade

The talking heads at MLB Network have suggested that any Major League team looking for an ace pitcher should get Miami Marlins general manager Clayton McCullough on speed dial.

With all eyes on him as he returns from Tommy John surgery, Sandy Alcantara made his third start in spring training for the Marlins on Wednesday. On a 45-pitch limit, Alcantara lasted 2 ⅔ innings, allowing no hits and no runs, while striking out one and walking a pair. Nearly two-thirds of his pitches were strikes, and he touched 100 mph with his fastball, which regularly sat in the high 90s.

“I was working a little bit on my fastball command,” Alcantara said after the game. “I think the command was good today, but I still walked two guys, so I got to keep working in the bullpens and try to be more perfect.”

It was Alcantara’s third scoreless outing this spring, no doubt generating conversations in front offices around the big leagues.

Sandy Alcantara Dazzles in Return from Tommy John Surgery

Matt Higgins of SportsNaut suggested that the New York Mets, with World Championship aspirations but problems in the pitching rotation, have the prospects to make a serious offer for the two-time All-Star and 2022 Cy Young Award winner.

Higgins notes the injury issues that will keep Sean Manaea out until late April and Frankie Montas sidelined through May. Higgins also lists Ronny Mauricio, LuisAngel Acuna, and Jett Williams as “intriguing trade chips” that could convince Miami to trade with a division rival.

It’s going to take a significant package to get Alcantara, especially with the likelihood that several teams will get into the bidding war. The chance to get a player like Alcantara, who is 29 years old and has a career ERA of 3.32 over seven seasons and 138 starts, does not come around often. Especially when that player is under contract for two more seasons at $17 million each, plus a club option.

“If you look at what he could do for this year and next year, if he were a free agent on a two-year deal, pitching the way he’s pitching right now, that is extraordinarily valuable,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network said during his daily report for “Hot Stove.”

“They will likely listen [to trade offers] on Alcántara at some point in time this season. So whenever the first injuries happen in the first half of the year, Alcantara’s performances every fifth day this season, we’re going to watch very carefully.”

‘Teams Will Be Lined Up’ to Trade for Sandy Alcantara

But as far as Harold Reynolds at MLB Network is concerned, the Mets, or any other team that wants to make a pitch for Alcantara, would be wise to put serious offers together as soon as possible, because Alcantara may not be available for very long.

“He doesn’t make it out of spring training” as a member of the Marlins, Reynolds predicted after Jon Morosi’s report. “You’ve gotta make that move early. You know how many teams are going to want him at that price tag, knowing he’s healthy?”

Morosi agreed that Alcantara is almost certainly going to be traded, with Miami in rebuild mode, but he believes it will happen closer to the trade deadline in July.

“This is an estalished major leaguer that, you know the work ethic, you’re seeing the health, they know how to bring guys back [from surgery],” Reynolds responded. “I’m telling you right now, teams will be lined up.”