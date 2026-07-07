Cubs’ Justin Steele Receives Heartwarming Message From Fan

Chicago Cubs injured starting pitcher Justin Steele received a heartwarming message from a young fan during his rehab process.

Steele posted on X:

He wrote: “Be right back. Crying. Cubs fans are the absolute best.”

The letter, written by Tommy Lynch, reads as follows:

“Dear Justin Steele, I am not looking for an autograph. I wanted to write you a get-well-soon card. I have been a die-hard Cubs fan since I was born. I watch the Cubs all the time, and it’s much more exciting when you are pitching. I can’t wait until the second half of the season when you are expected to return. Don’t push it too much to get back really soon, or you might get injured again. I love watching you pitch, and you’re amazing! I don’t know if you believe in God, but I do, and I am praying for you. From Tommy Lynch.”

Steele has been sidelined the entire season, but when he’s on the mound, he’s the Cubs’ ace and clearly a fan favorite.

Tommy’s letter characterizes one of the most storied fan bases in MLB history. It adds another chapter to the Cubs’ lengthy history of the “Friendly Confines,” where you can eat, drink, and watch baseball. All without a care in the world.

Cubs fans are going crazy over the letter and over Steele’s imminent return.

Social Media Reacts to Steele’s Fan Interaction

Brandon Harris: “I #believe if that doesn’t motivate you…not sure much will Rest well my friend. And #staypositive. The kid is right…it’s better when you’re pitching. We ALL MISS YOU! #cubs.”

Frankie Castelluccio: “I feel like you need to pull up to this kids house and thank him, could make a memory he tells his grandchildren about, more than just an autographed ball would.”

James Hicks: “Thanks for sharing this Justin. It is heartening to see a young fans enthusiasm as well as concern for their fav player. We as fans could all learn to be a little more like “Tommy” in our fandom and just enjoy the game.”

Harper: “We all are emphasizing: do not feel like you have to rush. We all want you back, but we want you healthy more. As long as you’re healthy, that’s what matters more than an extra arm.”

Chunky Flamingo Apparel: “Kids are the best! By far the best mail I got when deployed was from elementary school kids wishing us safety and good health!”

Cubs Right Now

The Chicago Cubs hold a record of 50-40 before their game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 7.

Chicago, somehow, some way, has withstood a ridiculous amount of injuries and still managed a winning record.

With the return of multiple impact arms on the horizon, including Steele, Edward Cabrera, Hunter Harvey, and more, the Cubs should be in good position to make a run at the NL Central.

Even if the IL big persists, the Cubs have already shown a willingness to make trades, as they added David Peterson from the New York Mets.