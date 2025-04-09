Cubs Linked to 3-Time World Series Champion Amid Bullpen Woes

Scoring runs has not been much of a problem for the Chicago Cubs in the early part of the 2025 season.

Entering Wednesday’s game at home against Texas, Chicago enjoyed a 9-5 record primarily on the strengths of an offense that ranked second in the Major Leagues, scoring 6.71 runs per game. But for a team with high postseason hopes, the Cubs would certainly like to be better than 17th in runs against at 4.43.

With the exception of a stumble or two, the Chicago rotation has been pretty solid. Led by Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, the Cub starters have done well to keep the team in games.

However, the bullpen has not been nearly as consistent, bringing up bad memories from 2024.

Right-hander Nate Pearson has been among the top culprits, giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks in 5.1 innings for a horrid ERA of 10.13. Even closer Ryan Pressly, with his 3.86 ERA, has allowed more runs than the team hoped after acquiring him from Houston during the offseason, and his 2.43 WHIP is particularly concerning, with six walks in 7.0 innings pitched.

While it’s probably too early to consider making any significant trades to bolster the relief corps, there are still some interesting options available via free agency. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report offers a few suggestions for the Cubs to consider.

Will Smith Brings Championship Pedigree to Mound

Will Smith struggled early with Kansas City last season, giving him some ugly numbers overall, including a 6.53 ERA. However, the 36-year-old left-hander was a key member of three straight World Series champions – Atlanta in 2021, Houston in 2022, Texas in 2023 – and he served as an invaluable mentor for a Royals team that went from triple digit losses to the playoffs in just one season.

“Even if you don’t believe there’s anything to that mojo, plenty of teams could use a veteran southpaw reliever with more than 100 saves in his career,” Miller wrote. “Despite his struggles last season, it’s surprising Smith hasn’t been able to find work after he saved 22 games with a 3.36 FIP for the Rangers in 2023.”

David Robertson Has Provided Consistent Outings for 16 Seasons

Right-hander David Robertson has been a reliable reliever for a lot of years in the Major Leagues. Last season for Texas, the 40-year-old appeared in 68 games, going 3-4 with 34 holds and a 3.00 ERA, striking out 99 batters in 72 innings. It would be a reunion of sorts for Robertson, who began the 2022 season with Chicago, where he earned 14 of his 177 career saves, until he was traded in a deadline deal to Philadelphia for Ben Brown.

In his 16 seasons, Robertson has a 2.91 ERA and 1154 strikeouts in 876.2 innings.

“Yet there he sits, unsigned and perhaps regretting the decision to decline his half of the $7 million mutual option to return to the Rangers,” Miller said.

“Or maybe he’s just biding his time until some team with a rickety bullpen gets desperate enough to offer him at least that much. There are already quite a few teams well on their way to meeting that description.”