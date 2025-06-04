Cubs Get Major Update On Star Lefty That Will Instantly Bolster Rotation

The Chicago Cubs continue to navigate a pivotal stretch in their bright 2025 season. On Tuesday, they received some news that could help distance themselves from the NL Central in a big way.

Shota Imanaga, who has been sidelined since May 5 with a left hamstring strain, is quietly progressing through his rehab—and he’s moving faster than expected.

While the Cubs have intentionally stayed cautious with the 31-year-old Japanese standout, internal optimism is growing. Imanaga has cleared two major hurdles in his recovery: back-to-back bullpen sessions without setbacks and a green light to face live hitters at the team’s spring training complex in Arizona.

This next step is often a solid indicator that a pitcher is nearing a formal rehab assignment—and, ultimately, a return to the big-league mound.

For a team that’s seen its rotation depth tested in recent weeks, this update couldn’t have come at a better time.

Imanaga Could Be Back In Rhythm Ahead Of All-Star Break

Prior to the injury, Imanaga was arguably the Cubs’ most consistent starter. In his first MLB season after arriving from Japan’s NPB, he quickly established himself as a rotational ace. He posted a sub-3.00 ERA through his first handful of starts.

The Cubs are off to a commanding start in the season’s first half, sitting No. 1 in the division at 38-22. Getting Imanaga back by late June could give manager Craig Counsell the type of boost that shifts how the front office approaches the trade deadline.

The Cubs have made it clear that they don’t want to rush the All-Star hurler back. Hamstring injuries, especially for pitchers, are notoriously tricky. One misstep can turn a three-week absence into a two-month ordeal. But so far, every update has been positive. He’s responding well to treatment, executing his side work without pain, and maintaining his mechanics—something the Cubs are closely monitoring with high-speed video and biomechanical analysis at their Mesa facility.

Imanaga will face live hitters this week. If that session goes smoothly, the club will decide between a brief rehab stint with a minor league affiliate or to keep things in-house. Either way, the goal is still to get him back before July, and keep him back for good.

What’s Next For Imanaga?

For Cubs fans eager to see Imanaga back at Wrigley Field (which they certainly are), the next 10 days will be telling. If his live session goes well and no setbacks follow, a rehab assignment could begin shortly after. That puts his earliest realistic return in the final week of June—possibly just in time for a critical divisional stretch.

The current trade market for quality starters leading up to July 31 is expected to be thin. Few teams are willing to part with frontline arms, and prices are projected to soar. That makes internal reinforcements like Imanaga all the more valuable. He’s already acclimated to the clubhouse, thriving against opposing hitters, and—perhaps most importantly—has shown he’s capable of eventual starts on cold October nights.

The Cubs are likely to be serious buyers over the next month, and rightfully so. However, the return of one of their most reliable starters should place them in a comfortable lean-back—not a desperate lean-in—given their stable footing in a winnable NL Central.