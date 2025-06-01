Return Pending for Cubs Star, But Will Fans Like What They See?

Chicago Cubs fans will undoubtedly be thrilled when Shota Imanaga is back on the mound at Wrigley Field.

The 31-year-old left-hander has been on the injured list since May 5 with a left hamstring strain. The latest update from Cubs manager Craig Counsell points to Imanaga likely returning, barring any setbacks, in late June or early July.

But will the Chicago faithful like what they see?

Signed by the Cubs as a free agent on January 11, 2024, Imanaga quickly became a fan favorite, and not just because of his ace pitching ability. Going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA certainly helped, but Imanaga went out of his way to ingratiate himself with the fan base, displaying an appreciation for the franchise’s history, not to mention a wicked sense of humor.

Fan Favorite Shota Imanaga Considers Cutting His ‘Beautiful Hair’

Turns out that another part of Imanaga’s allure, as revealed in a recent interview with NBC News, is his long, flowing black hair, which the 2024 National League All-Star said has generated comments not just from team followers, but also team members.

“My teammates, if I’m drying my hair, if I’m combing my hair, they compliment me, telling me I have beautiful hair,” Imanaga said with a laugh.

Which could make a lot of people around Wrigleyville cringe when they hear what those closest to Imanaga suggest that he do with it.

“My mom and my friends are like, ‘It’s probably time to cut your hair,’” he said.

But truth be told, Cubs fans wouldn’t care if Imanaga shaved his head completely bald, as long as he continues to flash the form that earned him fifth place in voting for the NL Cy Young Award a year ago.

Shota Imanaga Throws Bullpen Sessions in Working Way Back from Hamstring Sprain

Play

In eight starts this season, Imanaga is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA. He has allowed 35 hits and 14 walks with 34 strikeouts in 44.2 innings.

During his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 4, Imanaga had to leave the game in the sixth inning after suffering the hamstring strain on a double play attempt. On a groundball hit to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, Imanaga sprinted to first base to take the return throw but pulled up and immediately grabbed at the back of his leg.

Initial reports indicated that it was a mild sprain, and after a few weeks of inactivity, Imanaga threw 28 pitches in the bullpen on Thursday, then followed with another bullpen session on Saturday. Imanaga was seen throwing in the outfield prior to Chicago’s game at home on Sunday – which, coincidentally enough, was Shota Imanaga Bobblehead Day at Wrigley Field – and he is expected to move his rehab work to the Cubs’ spring training complex in Arizona this week.

The Cubs will likely have Imanaga face live hitters in batting practice before deciding whether to send him on a minor-league rehab assignment or have him increase his pitch count in simulated games.

But the big question left for fans is, what will his hair look like?