Cubs Named Trade Landing Spot for Giants’ $22 Million Starter

The Chicago Cubs may be desperate to add a starting pitcher this summer. With the MLB trade deadline just under a month and a half away, it’s time for teams (like the Cubs) to start addressing what they have and whether they will be buying or selling.
For the Cubs, the last month and a half proved you can’t take any games off in MLB. Chicago is now in jeopardy of missing the MLB playoffs altogether, and they could be beneficiaries of the San Francisco Giants being obvious sellers. The Giants are 10+ games under .500, and their playoff hopes are probably close to zero.
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Cubs Named ‘Best Landing Spot’ for $22 Million Adrian Houser
Look, it may not be the option the Chicago Cubs are going forward, but they may have no choice right now to acquire any starter they can.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer named the top landing spots for all the Giants *potential* trade chips, and the Cubs are rumored for starter Adrian Houser:
“Adrian Houser is having a rough season in part because he’s not getting ground balls as often. A team could hope that he would again upon getting a change of scenery, as he’s still using a sinker-changeup combo that is geared for grounders. If so, the Cubs are the best place for him simply on account of their infield defense, which leads MLB with +19 Outs Above Average. While he isn’t the starter their fans want, at least he’s a starter.”
Houser’s stats aren’t great this season. Over 65 innings pitched, he holds a 5.54 ERA with just 46 strikeouts, and he’s surrendered 11 home runs so far this campaign. He’s also tied to a two-year, $22 million contract, but if the Giants were to agree to take on some of that contract, it could be a value add for Chicago.
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What Will Cubs Do this Trade Deadline?
Adrian Houser may not be on the top of the Cubs’ trade ‘wish-list’ this summer, but there’s no doubt about the idea that they need to acquire a starter, or even another strong bullpen arm.
Chicago sits at 39-36 this season, which is good for third place in the ultra-competitive NL Central.
If not Adrian Houser, some other names the Cubs have been linked to include: Freddy Peralta, Sonny Gray, Sandy Alcantara, and Tarik Skubal.
Adrian Houser’s status is way below all of those names, but whoever said you couldn’t acquire multiple players via trades?
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Cubs Named Trade Landing Spot for Giants’ $22 Million Starter