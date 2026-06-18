Cubs Named Trade Landing Spot for Giants’ $22 Million Starter

The Chicago Cubs may be desperate to add a starting pitcher this summer. With the MLB trade deadline just under a month and a half away, it’s time for teams (like the Cubs) to start addressing what they have and whether they will be buying or selling.

For the Cubs, the last month and a half proved you can’t take any games off in MLB. Chicago is now in jeopardy of missing the MLB playoffs altogether, and they could be beneficiaries of the San Francisco Giants being obvious sellers. The Giants are 10+ games under .500, and their playoff hopes are probably close to zero.

More MLB on Heavy: Red Sox Trade Package Offloads $75 Million Player for Cubs’ Infielder

Cubs Named ‘Best Landing Spot’ for $22 Million Adrian Houser

Look, it may not be the option the Chicago Cubs are going forward, but they may have no choice right now to acquire any starter they can.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer named the top landing spots for all the Giants *potential* trade chips, and the Cubs are rumored for starter Adrian Houser: