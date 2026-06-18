Red Sox Trade Package Offloads $75 Million Player for Cubs’ Infielder

MLB trade rumors and speculation surrounding certain teams and players are starting to formulate and materialize.

While many clubs likely want to give it a few more weeks before they decide whether to sell or buy at this year’s MLB trade deadline, there have still been rumors from MLB insiders about who could be on the move.

There have also been several reports about the Boston Red Sox wanting to land a right-handed-hitting infielder. That seems to be the most obvious item of need for this Red Sox team, but would they consider parting with one of their top starters to acquire an infielder?

Chicago Cubs‘ infielder Matt Shaw stands out as a top trade chip for the Cubbies, who desperately need a front-line starter, and Shaw could be a good fit in Boston.

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Cubs-Red Sox Trade Package for Sonny Gray

In this hypothetical MLB trade, the Boston Red Sox ship away $75 million starter Sonny Gray to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcantara, and prospect Jonathon Long.

With the absence of Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray has easily been the best starter for the Red Sox. However, if the Red Sox are to sell, their best trade chip is Sonny Gray, and it could be a great opportunity to capitalize on the need for young infielders that can develop in the organization, because Boston was very hesitant this offseason to commit to a free agent for several years.

Gray has an ERA of 3.03 with 51 strikeouts over 62+ innings and 12 starts. So, as you can see by the outlined trade idea, Gray will come at a cost, and he’s also tied to a three-year, $75 million contract. Gray is a 3X MLB All-Star starter, and would plug into any MLB rotation and instantly make it better.

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Will the Red Sox Pull Off a Big Trade for an Infielder?

This Matt Shaw-Red Sox speculation is pretty much entirely based on reports from MLB insiders who believe that Matt Shaw is a top trade candidate, and the Red Sox dire need of an infielder.

However, Sonny Gray is a lot less likely to be dealt away due to his production as a starter.

However, considering we just passed the one-year anniversary of Rafael Devers being traded, yaneverknow! with the Red Sox and Craig Breslow.

There have been other speculative reports surrounding players like Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman as well.

For the Cubs, though, adding a front-line starter feels almost necessary if Chicago wants to advance to the MLB playoffs and continue playing in October.

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