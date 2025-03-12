NL Contender’s Offense Explodes Even Without Superstar Contributions

Just imagine what the Chicago Cubs offense could look like once Kyle Tucker gets untracked.

The Cubs’ big offseason acquisition, Tucker got off to a slow start this spring, with zero hits in his first 20 at-bats. He ended that slump in a big way on Sunday, getting not just his first hit, but his first home run as a Cub, with a high drive over the center field wall off Giants right-hander Landen Roupp.

“It was nice to at least get one before the season starts,” Tucker said. “The most important thing for me in Spring Training is just making it through healthy and making sure you’ve got enough reps to where you feel like you’re good once the season starts. I’ve felt pretty solid at the plate.”

But as far as offensive production is concerned, the Cubs have done just fine without any contributions from Tucker.

Breakout Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Among Leaders of Cubs Offense

Entering Wednesday’s games, Chicago is leading all Major League teams in several categories, and in some cases, the numbers aren’t very close. The Cubs have batted .305 as a team, with San Francisco in second at .278. They’re also tops overall in on-base percentage (.385; second place, .371), runs (133; 116), hits (204; 187) and RBIs (120; 110).

Among the team’s leaders this spring, Pete Crow-Armstrong appears on the verge of breaking out as baseball’s newest star. The 22-year-old center fielder, who was a first-round pick (No. 19 overall) by the New York Mets in 2020, has batted .519 with an OPS of 1.500, and he has quickly become a fan favorite with his speed and daring on the basepaths.

“I just feel like my place here is a little more meaningful,” Crow-Armstrong told Yahoo Sports about being able to shed the rookie label this spring. “And I’m so glad to be out of the prospect status and all that stuff.”

Another former first rounder making a big impression for the Cubs this spring is Matt Shaw. The No. 13 overall pick by the Cubs in 2023, Shaw has slashed .313/.421/.796 in 16 at-bats in Arizona, and on Tuesday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced that the young third baseman would be part of the roster traveling to Japan to face the Los Angeles Dodgers March 18 and 19 in Tokyo.

Counsell said that the team envisioned Shaw as the starting third baseman entering spring training, and despite missing a few games with an oblique issue, Shaw took advantage of the opportunity.

“We wanted to make sure he was healthy,” Counsell said. “We said going into this that he’s got the upper hand. So just be who you are. I think that’s what we’re seeing. That means he’s got a chance to be a very, very good player, an impact player. This is the start of it. And we’ll go from there.”

Other players turning heads for the Cubs this spring include catcher Miguel Amaya, who has slashed .524/.545/1.450, and first baseman Michael Busch (.452/.500/1.177). Their production has helped Chicago go 11-5 this spring.

Kyle Tucker ‘Feeling OK’ as He Gets Ready for Opening Day

It’s also helped take the spotlight off of Tucker, who said that he was more focused on the process than the numbers in the scorecard.

“I’m feeling OK,” Tucker said. “I feel relatively close to where I would like to be. Obviously, I’m not quite there. But, I don’t mind the at-bats I’ve had or anything. Some pitches I’ve just missed. I feel like it’s close.”

Counsell likewise stressed the need for patience.

“Look, it’s Spring Training,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “When you’re that accomplished, you get a pass. That’s the bottom line. And I think [you would worry] if you hadn’t [seen] examples before. But, you have. I have. It’s a fluky thing. But really good hitters go 0-for-17 during the season and have great seasons.”