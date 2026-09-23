Cubs Predicted to Lose $85 Million Slugger to Mariners After Strong Year

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on clinching one of the three wild card spots in the National League after missing out on winning their first NL Central title since 2020. The Cubs are 87-70 this year and are in a three-way tie for the top spot with the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

One of their biggest impact players has been outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is having perhaps the best season of his big-league career. The Cubs offense has been a strength this year largely because of his contributions, but he is a free agent at the end of the season and may not be back.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted where some of the top free agent hitters will land this offseason, and had Suzuki leaving the North Siders for the Seattle Mariners.

“Since arriving stateside in 2022, Suzuki has played a key role in anchoring Chicago’s lineup. Utilized as both an outfielder and DH, he has delivered at least 20 home runs and 73 RBI in each of the last four seasons,” Buckley wrote.

“A lot of teams can use what he brings, including the Cubs. But with his contract value perhaps reaching nine figures, Chicago could choose to invest those funds elsewhere.