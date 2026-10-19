Cubs Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star to Bolster 2027 Chances

The Chicago Cubs season was cut much shorter than the organization wanted to see after a successful 2026 run.

Chicago was bounced out in the National League wild-card series, with the team being swept by the San Diego Padres over two games. The Cubs will now be entering a critical offseason that has the front office needing to address multiple parts of the roster.

One of the bigger ones comes from the starting rotation, where Chicago has multiple guys hitting free agency. Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, and David Peterson will all be free agents, leaving the Cubs thin in the rotation.

Cubs Linked to All-Star This Offseason

One name that could be good for the Cubs to go after this offseason is veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta, who has split time between the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays this year. With the Mets, Peralta struggled heavily, posting a 4.99 ERA over 22 starts.

But since he was traded to the Rays at the deadline, Peralta has looked more like his old All-Star self. In 10 starts down the stretch for Tampa Bay, the right-hander has posted a 3.25 ERA, giving this team a major boost.

Peralta has been lights out for the Rays in the playoffs as well, recording a 0.79 ERA in three appearances (two starts). Tampa Bay has relied heavily on their big trade deadline acquisition, and at least so far, Peralta has delivered.

This could see him land a nice contract on the open market this winter, with the Cubs being a potential option. MLB analyst Christopher Kline of FanSided linked the Cubs to Peralta in a latest piece, predicting that Chicago would sign the right-hander to a four-year, $84 million deal.

“Peralta has not made the strongest case to prospective suitors in 2026, so a one-year, high-AAV deal to “prove it” is on the table. Ultimately, however, the 30-year-old should still be able to coax a substantial multi-year offer out of a desperate contender. His longtime NL Central rivals, the Cubs, are one such desperate contender. Peralta could join with the now-healthy Cade Horton and Justin Steele to revitalize Chicago’s World Series hopes for 2027,” Kline wrote.

Peralta is only 30 years old, and if he can keep up the strong performance from the second half with the Rays heading into next season, the Cubs could get a steal. The right-hander is focused on trying to win a World Series right now, but Chicago could be a good landing spot for him.

Does This Move Make Sense For Cubs?

With the Cubs needing to add a frontline starter this offseason, the team should absolutely go after Peralta. Chicago knows Peralta well from his time with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the right-hander could make a big difference for this team next season and beyond.

Peralta could become the top option for the Cubs in the rotation for the foreseeable future, giving them their ace. The right-hander knows the NL Central well, and this may be one of the better spots for him to sign.