Chicago Cubs Trade Pitch Lands Star Pitcher in Massive Offseason Move

The Chicago Cubs are going to be one of the league’s most intriguing teams to watch during this offseason.

After being swept in the NL Wild Card series by the San Diego Padres, the Cubs need to improve their roster. They need to make some serious upgrades if they hope to be legitimate contenders next year.

One of the Cubs’ most obvious roster needs heading into the offseason is at least one star pitcher. Their starting rotation is simply not good enough. It also has the potential to worsen, as they have multiple pending unrestricted free agents.

One way that the Cubs could look to improve their pitching rotation is through the trade market. When looking at trade candidates around the league, Los Angeles Angels star pitcher Reid Detmers stands out in a major way.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Cubs acquired Detmers from the Angels in a massive swap.

Cubs Get:

Reid Detmers

Angels Get:

With this move, the Cubs would be bringing in a new star pitcher for their rotation. The Angels, on the other hand, would land a promising young player in Shaw and two exciting prospects for Detmers.

Detmers Would Be a Game-Changing Addition to the Cubs’ Rotation

With the Cubs needing major pitching help, it would be huge if they traded for Detmers. He showed this season that he can be a legitimate star, and there is no question that he would boost Chicago’s pitching rotation because of it.

Detmers was excellent for a bad Angels team this season. While he had a 7-8 record, he also had a 3.36 ERA to go along with a career-high 211 strikeouts. This was after he had a 5-3 record, a 3.96 ERA, and 80 strikeouts in 61 relief appearances for the Angels last season. These kinds of numbers are impressive and would make him an exciting addition for the Cubs if they landed him.

Cubs Should Not Be Afraid to Pull Off Blockbuster for Detmers

With Detmers being just 27 years old and under team control through the 2028 season, there is no question that the Angels will want a lot for him. This is especially so when noting that several clubs would love to add him. While this is the case, the Cubs should not be afraid to pull off a blockbuster trade for him.

The Cubs are in serious need of another star pitcher. Landing a starter like Detmers would be a huge step in the right direction for them because of it. It will be interesting to see if they can get him from here.