Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Exits Game Vs. Giants With Apparent Injury

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki left the team’s game tonight with an apparent injury.

In right field, Suzuki charged in trying to catch a shallow pop fly. After he failed to make the catch, the right fielder appeared to stumble and land awkwardly on his knee.

Live updates will be provided as more information becomes available

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, it’s being called “left knee discomfort.”

Suzuki was slashing .252/.335/.432 entering tonight. Good for an OPS+ of 120. The outfielder hasn’t always been sure-handed in the field, but his bat has done overtime since coming from overseas to the friendly confines.

The Cubs have been one of MLB’s streakiest teams this season. With the rest of their division being so suddenly formidable, Suzuki was a potential trade chip come July.

MLB fans were shocked by the news.

Social Media Reacts to Suzuki Exiting Game

Here’s what people are saying:

Michael Cerami: “Here’s the play from the 2026 WBC when Seiya Suzuki injured the same knee (his right knee) he did tonight in San Francisco.”

Michael Busch Lover: “Good to note that he was walking smoothly today back to the dugout and in that clip he had some trouble.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “This was the play that took Seiya Suzuki out of the game.”

Elise Menaker: “Seiya Suzuki left today’s game with right knee discomfort.”

Jesse Rogers: “Seiya Suzuki left the game with right knee discomfort, per the team. He was attempting to catch a fly ball and hit the ground awkwardly.”

@JoeyFicek: “We sold our collective souls to win in 2016. Because of this, we can’t ever have nice things again.”

Sean David: “Heck of a catch by Seiya. Guy’s defense has really improved this season. I’ll give him that.”

Underdog MLB: “Status alert: Seiya Suzuki leaves game Saturday.”

Cubbies Crib: “Sure, there’s a scenario where the #Cubs could entertain a Seiya Suzuki trade. They aren’t there yet though.”

The Cubs Right Now

Chicago currently leads its game against San Francisco by a score of six to one. At the time of press, the game is in the top of the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Ben Brown, who’s been a revelation on the North Side, tossed five innings of one-run ball. He’s in line for the win.

Pete-Crow Armstrong, who’s had a rollercoaster season, led the game off with a solo home run. Not only was it a bomb, but it went backside, to left center field.

Before tonight’s contest, the Cubs entered with a record of 36-34. For comparison, the NL Central-leading Brewers have a 42-26 record.

The Cubs currently trail the rival St. Louis Cardinals by three games. St. Louis defeated Minnesota tonight, 9-6. The win comes after a tough loss on Friday.

The Cubs are very much still in the mix, but without Suzuki, their lineup becomes a lot thinner. Chi-Town’s calling card last season was always the explosive offense, in which he was a key part.

If the Cubbies are going to turn the ship around, they’ll have to keep their fingers crossed for good news on the all-star caliber outfielder.