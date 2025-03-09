Cubs set Spring Training attendance record

On Saturday, the Cubs faced off against the Marines in a spring training game. The game ended in a 9-8 Cubs win, which featured the spring training debut of Cubs top pitching prospect Cade Horton. The game was also played in front of a record 16,161 fans at Sloan Park in Arizona, the most ever for a spring training game. This mark was higher than the average season-long attendance of the Athletics (11,528) and Marlins (13,425).

Putting on a show

The Cubs put on a show for the record crowd with Pete Crow-Armstrong being the main star. His afternoon consisted of two home runs, a grand slam, and five RBIs. Additionally, Miguel Amaya and Seiya Suzuki both homered for the Cubs in their one-run victory.

Newly acquired Cubs pitcher Mattew Boyd made his third spring training start for his new team. He has had mixed results so far this spring with a 7.88 ERA in three games. He will have more time to get ready as he likely won’t be pitching when the Cubs head to Japan for the opening series.

A nice start to the Spring

The Cubs have been excellent so far this spring training. They rank first in the Cactus League with a record of 10-3 and have had several breakout performances. One player putting on a show is the aforementioned Pete-Crow Armstrong. So far this spring Crow-Armstrong is slashing .525/.500/1.087 for a 1.587 OPS. These numbers are certainly not going to be sustained in the regular season but they are a good sign of his offensive development.

His three home runs this spring, including two yesterday, are a great sign that his “pop” from the minor leagues is starting to show. Crow-Armstrong spent almost all of the 2023 season in the minors as he mashed 20 homers. If he could add power to his superb baserunning and defense, the Cubs could be looking at a perennial all-star-level player.

Cubs fans continue to impress

In a recent interview with MLB Network newly acquired Cubs superstar spoke glowingly about Cubs fans. He said “The fanbase here is second to none… it’s kind of been a pretty easy transition just to feel comfortable.” While this was not specifically about yesterday’s record-setting numbers, his point was further proven.

Last year the Cubs ranked sixth in both total attendance and average attendance. They were the highest-attended non-playoff team last season as they missed the dance with a measly 83-79 record. The Cubs hope to make a postseason run this season and their attendance should increase even higher as a result.

Cubs fans are notoriously passionate about their beloved Cubbies. Take for example the Cubs world championship parade which was the 7th largest gathering in human history. It was reported that more than five million people flooded the streets of Chicago in celebration of breaking the 108-year curse.

The Cubs have three spring training games left. These include contests against the Giants, Guardians, and Brewers before they head off to Tokyo to play the Dodgers. The Cubs will take full advantage with players like Matt Shaw needing every at-bat to determine his status for the opening series.