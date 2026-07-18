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TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 8-Year MLB Pitcher From Athletics After Win vs. Twins

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Civale #38 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale in a trade with the Athletics, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported after Chicago’s 6-2 win against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Via Rogers on X: “Cubs acquiring Aaron Civale from the A’s.”

The Athletics are acquiring right-hander Aiden Moffett in the deal, Rogers reports.

TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 8-Year MLB Pitcher Aaron Civale From Athletics After Win vs. Twins

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly acquiring Aaron Civale from the Athletics.

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 10: Aaron Civale #45 of the Athletics pitches during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The deal is now official.

Via MLB.com: “Athletics traded RHP Aaron Civale to Chicago Cubs for RHP Aiden Moffett.”

The Athletics designated Civale, 31, for assignment on Wednesday.

Civale signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Athletics this past offseason. The right-hander has had a rough season with the Athletics, posting a 5.42 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings across 16 outings (15 starts).

More About Chicago Cubs’ Aaron Civale

The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Aaron Civale from the Athletics.

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Aaron Civale #45 of the Athletics pitches in the bottom of the first inning. against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

This marks Civale’s second stint with the Cubs. The Cubs claimed Civale off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 31, 2025. He pitched well out of the bullpen for the Cubs, recording a 2.08 ERA with a 0.54 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 13 innings across five starts for Chicago.

Civale also had a strong postseason outing for the Cubs, allowing just three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last October.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 8-Year MLB Pitcher From Athletics After Win vs. Twins

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