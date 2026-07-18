TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 8-Year MLB Pitcher From Athletics After Win vs. Twins

The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale in a trade with the Athletics, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported after Chicago’s 6-2 win against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Via Rogers on X: “Cubs acquiring Aaron Civale from the A’s.”

The Athletics are acquiring right-hander Aiden Moffett in the deal, Rogers reports.

TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 8-Year MLB Pitcher Aaron Civale From Athletics After Win vs. Twins

The deal is now official.

Via MLB.com: “Athletics traded RHP Aaron Civale to Chicago Cubs for RHP Aiden Moffett.”

The Athletics designated Civale, 31, for assignment on Wednesday.

Civale signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Athletics this past offseason. The right-hander has had a rough season with the Athletics, posting a 5.42 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings across 16 outings (15 starts).

More About Chicago Cubs’ Aaron Civale

This marks Civale’s second stint with the Cubs. The Cubs claimed Civale off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 31, 2025. He pitched well out of the bullpen for the Cubs, recording a 2.08 ERA with a 0.54 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 13 innings across five starts for Chicago.

Civale also had a strong postseason outing for the Cubs, allowing just three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last October.