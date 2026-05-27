Cubs Hit With Unfortunate Trade Deadline News Involving Tigers’ Tarik Skubal

The Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers both share the last spot in their respective divisions. The Tigers who are three of their last 20 games, are looking for a trade partner at the deadline for ace pitcher Tarik Skubal. On the National League side of things, the Cubs who are on a 10-game losing streak are looking to bolster their damaged starting rotation.

Seems like a perfect fit, right?

In a perfect world for the Tigers, dealing out Skubal would get them several different top minor league prospects and a difference maker that they can throw in their every day lineup.

The Cubs are currently ranked 25th in the farm system and have several players with lengthy and expensive contracts that might be too much for the Tigers to take on.

Chicago Cubs Are Nearly Ruled Out of Tarik Skubal Trade Race

In an article by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, he discusses the possible trade packages from the teams interested in Tarik Skubal. The Tigers are likely going to ask for a top-100 prospect, top-50 prospect, and a starter.

When it comes to the Cubs, Rymer simply puts that they just don’t have enough to offer.

“A combination of injuries and poor performances has quickly turned the Cubs’ rotation into a real problem,” Rymer wrote. “It’s produced -0.9 rWAR, worst of any team outside of the San Francisco Giants. It’s too bad the Cubs don’t line up with what the Tigers would need to move Skubal. They have all of one top-100 prospect in their 25th-ranked farm system.”

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors, furthers the idea that the trade for Skubal is going to be a pretty penny.

“The Tigers’ trade return for Skubal, assuming he returns healthy in June, would come with more certainty and value than a draft pick around #30 would,” Dierkes wrote. “A multi-player trade package would also diversify Detroit’s risk.”

Teams who are trying to bid for Skubal need to be willing to give up a “top-of-system value” and take on the rest of his one-year, $32 million contract for a two-month renting period, plus maybe the playoffs.

The Cubs do not have that luxury. If the season were to end today, they would not make the playoffs, despite holding an above .500 record.

Their 10-game losing streak certainly does not help the matter, as the Cubs are facing a brutal skid as the trade deadline inches closer and closer.

Cubs’ Pitching Injury Report

Amid all of the recent drama surrounding the Chicago Cubs, the most prevalent storyline following them around all season long is an unhealthy pitching staff.

As of May 27, the Cubs have eight pitchers on the IL.

The Cubs lost starting pitcher Cade Horton for the entire season, Matthew Boyd is expected to miss around six weeks, and Justin Steele–who has yet to pitch in 2026–is expected to return in the second half of the season.

Edward Cabrera just hit the IL on May 24 with a finger blister. His stint should be no longer than the 15 days, but nevertheless, not great timing for the Cubs pitching staff.