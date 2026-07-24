Cubs’ Trade Prediction Lands Multi-Time All-Star For Playoff Push

The Chicago Cubs are one of the better teams in baseball, and the front office is gearing up for the upcoming Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Chicago currently holds a record of 57-45 on the season, sitting seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. The big need for the Cubs is adding to the pitching depth, with the team seeing multiple injuries take place this year.

Pitching reinforcements are likely the target for the Cubs’ front office at the trade deadline, and luckily for them, there are plenty of options available. Like always, it’s a seller’s market, but the Cubs should be aggressive to add this year.

With an impending lockout coming following the season, Chicago should look to take advantage of the current CBA right now. This group is talented enough to win, but if the front office can add more pitching depth, it could really push them over the top.

According to MLB analyst Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, the Cubs are in prime position to trade for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets. Given that the Mets are likely to sell, Chicago should take advantage of the situation.

“The Cubs and Mets are a trade partner match made in deadline heaven,” Axisa wrote. “This next bold prediction says these two teams will indeed hook up for a deadline trade, with multiple Mets pitchers landing on the North Side. Peralta is an obvious one, given his connection to manager Craig Counsell from their days with the Brewers.”

Why Chicago Cubs Should Pursue Freddy Peralta

Peralta is one of the more-talked-about names as we draw closer to the trade deadline, and for good reason. While his time with the Mets hasn’t been pretty, the right-hander is coming off a special year last season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York believed that they were getting an ace in Peralta when they traded for him, but his struggles this year have been alarming. But the right-hander is the perfect bounce-back candidate, and the Cubs could bank on this outcome.

In 21 starts for the Mets, Peralta has posted a 5.01 ERA, striking out 110 batters over 109.2 innings. His consistency from start-t0-start just hasn’t been there, but teams are still interested in his services.

As Axisa mentions, the relationship between Peralta and Cubs manager Craig Counsell could help ease the transition, giving the right-hander a chance to turn his season around. Peralta could help stabilize this Cubs rotation, offering the team another quality starter for the postseason run.

With Peralta heading toward free agency after the season, a move to Chicago could be beneficial for both sides. Not only would the Cubs be getting a potential ace, but Peralta could help his own value around the league.

If he were to perform well in Chicago, his time with the Mets may be overlooked when it comes to contract negotiations. Overall, Peralta could be one of the better moves for Chicago to make at the deadline to bolster the pitching staff.

Chicago Cubs Starting Rotation With Potential Freddy Peralta Trade

If Peralta were acquired, the Cubs would have a deep starting rotation once everyone was healthy. Chicago could throw out a group of Peralta, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, David Peterson, and Colin Rea, among other arms.

This would give Counsell multiple options to work with come playoff time, making the Cubs a tough team to deal with. With the goal of a World Series title in mind, Chicago’s front office should try to land Peralta before the trade deadline expires.