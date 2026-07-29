Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Game

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had cut a five-year MLB player from their roster.

Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Andrew Wantz Before Cardinals Game

The Cubs have designated right-hander Andrew Wantz for assignment, according to MLB.com. Chicago cut the five-year MLB player to make room for right-hander Jake Woodford, whom the Cubs just selected from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs signed Wantz to a minor-league deal on June 6.

Chicago selected Wantz’s contract two days ago. He allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk over two innings in one appearance before being designated for assignment.

More About Andrew Wantz

The Los Angeles Angels selected Wantz in the seventh round (No. 211 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of UNC Greensboro.

Wantz made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2021. He posted a 4.94 ERA over 27 1/3 innings out of the bullpen during his rookie season.

Wantz had a solid 2022 season with the Angels, posting a 3.22 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across 42 outings.

The right-hander recorded a 3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings over 27 appearances for the Angels in 2023. He made just one big-league appearance with Los Angeles in 2024.

Wantz elected free agency in the 2024-25 offseason after missing a large chunk of the 2024 season with an elbow injury.

Wantz signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 2, 2o25. He remained with the Tampa Bay organization until being designated for assignment on May 31 of this year.

He elected free agency after clearing waivers, allowing the Cubs to sign him. The right-hander made just one appearance in the majors with the Rays.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs won the first two games of their current series against the Cardinals. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Chicago holds the first NL Wild Card spot with a 61-46 record. The club is six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.