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Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Game

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Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 08: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had cut a five-year MLB player from their roster.

Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Andrew Wantz Before Cardinals Game

Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Andrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Cubs have designated right-hander Andrew Wantz for assignment, according to MLB.com. Chicago cut the five-year MLB player to make room for right-hander Jake Woodford, whom the Cubs just selected from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs signed Wantz to a minor-league deal on June 6.

Chicago selected Wantz’s contract two days ago. He allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk over two innings in one appearance before being designated for assignment.

More About Andrew Wantz

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day

GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Andrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels selected Wantz in the seventh round (No. 211 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of UNC Greensboro.

Wantz made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2021. He posted a 4.94 ERA over 27 1/3 innings out of the bullpen during his rookie season.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 13: Andrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Wantz had a solid 2022 season with the Angels, posting a 3.22 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across 42 outings.

The right-hander recorded a 3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings over 27 appearances for the Angels in 2023. He made just one big-league appearance with Los Angeles in 2024.

Wantz elected free agency in the 2024-25 offseason after missing a large chunk of the 2024 season with an elbow injury.

Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Andrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wantz signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 2, 2o25. He remained with the Tampa Bay organization until being designated for assignment on May 31 of this year.

He elected free agency after clearing waivers, allowing the Cubs to sign him. The right-hander made just one appearance in the majors with the Rays.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals

GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 27: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Bregman #3 in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 27, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cubs won the first two games of their current series against the Cardinals. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Chicago holds the first NL Wild Card spot with a 61-46 record. The club is six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Game

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