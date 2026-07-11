Chicago Cubs Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Reds Game

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Before the game, the Cubs designated right-hander Jake Woodford for assignment, per the team’s transaction log on MLB.com.

Chicago Cubs Cut 7-Year MLB Player Jake Woodford Before Cincinnati Reds Game

Right-hander Phil Maton returned from the injured list and will take Woodford’s roster spot.

Woodford made just one appearance with Chicago, allowing three earned runs on five hits (one home run) and no walks with three strikeouts over two innings.

Woodford, 29, has seven years of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Woodford’s made 12 appearances in his rookie season, recording a 5.57 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks in 21 innings over 12 outings (one start). He bounced back with a solid sophomore season, posting a 3.99 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 25 walks in 67 2/3 innings across 26 outings (eight starts).

Woodford followed with the best season of his career by far in 2022, recording a 2.23 ERA over 48 1/3 innings across 27 appearances (one start). However, he had just 24 strikeouts that season.

The right-hander had a rough final season with the Cardinals in 2023, recording a 6.23 ERA in 47 2/3 innings.

Woodford has bounced around the league after electing free agency in the 2023-24 offseason. He began the 2024 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, who designated the right-hander for assignment in early June of that year after he posted a 10.80 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over two starts.

Woodford then elected free agency and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he recorded a 7.09 ERA over 26 2/3 innings in seven appearances (five starts).

Woodford spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, recording a 6.44 ERA in 36 1/3 innings. He began this season with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he had a poor 6.94 ERA in 23 1/3 innings over 16 relief appearances.

The Brewers designated Woodford for assignment and cut him late last month. He re-signed with Milwaukee, only to be released roughly a month later, on July 4.

The same day the Brewers released Woodford this month, he signed a deal with the Cubs. He only lasted one week with Chicago before being cut on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs lost 4-0 to the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday night. Chicago has still been playing well lately, winning six of its last 10 games.

The Cubs hold the top seed in the National League Wild Card standings. They hold a 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, who are both tied for the second seed. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are just two games back of the Marlins and Phillies.

The Brewers hold a commanding lead in the National League Central with a 59-35 record. Chicago is in second place in the division, trailing Milwaukee by seven games.

On Saturday’s game between the Cubs and Reds, right-hander Javier Assad is slated to start for Chicago, while left-hander Nick Lodolo is expected to start for Cincinnati.