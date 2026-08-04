Chicago Cubs Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Dodgers Game

The Chicago Cubs are slated to begin the second game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. CDT on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Before Tuesday night’s matchup, the Cubs announced that they had cut a 7-year MLB veteran from their roster.

Chicago Cubs Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Jake Woodford During Los Angeles Dodgers Series

Via Woodford’s transactions log on MLB.com: “Chicago Cubs designated RHP Jake Woodford for assignment.”

The Cubs also optioned outfielder Kevin Alcántara. Woodford and Alcántara lost their roster spots because the Cubs needed to make room for trade acquisitions Tryone Taylor and Ryan Zeferjahn.

Looking at Jake Woodford

The Cubs signed Woodford on July 4 after he had been released by the Milwaukee Brewers. Seven days later, Chicago designated him for assignment. The Cubs outrighted him to Triple-A Iowa before he elected free agency.

After electing free agency, Woodford re-signed with the Cubs on a minor-league deal on July 18. Chicago selected his contract last Wednesday before designating him for assignment again.

In three innings across two appearances with the Cubs this year, Woodford has allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Woodford, 29, has seven seasons of MLB experience. He made his big-league debut in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Woodford had 12 outings in his rookie season, posting a 5.57 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks in 21 innings over 12 outings (one start). He bounced back with a solid second season, recording a 3.99 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 25 walks in 67 2/3 innings over 26 outings (eight starts).

Woodford followed with the best season of his career in 2022, posting a 2.23 ERA over 48 1/3 innings across 27 appearances (one start). However, he recorded just 24 strikeouts that year.

The right-hander had a rough final year with the Cardinals in 2023, posting a 6.23 ERA in 47 2/3 innings.

Woodford has bounced around the league after electing free agency during the 2023-24 offseason. He began the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, who designated the right-hander for assignment in early June of that season after he recorded a 10.80 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over two starts.

Woodford then elected free agency and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he posted a 7.09 ERA over 26 2/3 innings in seven appearances (five starts).

Woodford spent last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 6.44 ERA in 36 1/3 innings. He began this year with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he had a 6.94 ERA in 23 1/3 innings over 16 relief appearances.

Milwaukee designated Woodford for assignment and cut him late last month. He re-signed with the Brewers, only to be released roughly a month later, on July 4, allowing him to sign his first deal with the Cubs.