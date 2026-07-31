Cubs Provide Positive Injury Update to 2025 Saves Leader Ahead of Yankees Series

The Chicago Cubs have been without a large majority of their pitching rotation in recent weeks. Players like Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown, and Edward Cabrera have been on the injured list all of July.

Throughout all of the unfortunate pitching news recently, the Cubs were given a positive update heading into a weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Cubs 2025 saves leader, Daniel Palencia, is nearing a return after his latest injury update.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the injured closer will throw a live bullpen session in Chicago over the weekend. The outcome of the session will determine whether a rehab assignment in the minor leagues is the next step in his recovery process, ESPN wrote.

Daniel Palencia Injury Details

Chicago’s leader in saves last season, Daniel Palencia, has been on the injured list since June 16.

The righty experienced right elbow inflammation in the Cubs’ win over the Colorado Rockies on June 15. Further testing revealed a mild right flexor strain to Palencia. This led to the 26-year-old being placed on the 15-day injured list.

After a month and a half of being sidelined, Palencia is expected to return sometime in mid-August, according to MLB.com.

If all goes well in the bullpen session, a minor league rehab stint will be the next step for Palencia.

Palencia has been limited to 19 appearances this season after leading the Cubs in saves (22) by a wide margin in 2025. Through 16.2 innings pitched, he has a 2-1 record, 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and three saves. Chicago has a 24-12 record since losing Palencia to the injured list in mid-June.

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Cubs Lose Gavin Hollowell to the Injured List

The Cubs placed relief pitcher Gavin Hollowell on the 15-day injured list ahead of their series against the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

Hollowell’s injury “flared during the Cubs’ series in St. Louis earlier this week,” wrote ESPN.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 14 games this season for the Cubs. He has a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, one save, and one hold across 14.1 innings pitched.

In a corresponding move to Hollowell’s injury designation, Chicago called up left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly from Triple-A Iowa.

Kelly, 26, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash on June 6. He had a 1-1 record with a 2.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 19.1 innings pitched since joining the Cubs. The left-handed pitcher is a Chicago native.

He’s yet to make an appearance in the major leagues since getting drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 MLB Draft. His first chance in the MLB may be with his hometown organization.