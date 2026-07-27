Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Breaks Silence on Jameson Taillon Decision

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs designated starter Jameson Taillon for assignment.

Hours after the decision, fan-favorite Dansby Swanson commented on the Cubs’ decision.

Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Weighs In on Taillon Decision

As reported by Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (via X), Swanson had nothing but warm words for Taillon.

“[He’s] definitely on my Mount Rushmore of teammates,” he said, per Mooney.

Swanson and Taillon both joined the Chicago franchise ahead of the 2023 season. Swanson signed with the ballclub as a free agent in December 2022, just a few short days after Taillon signed.

So far this season, Taillon is riding a 5.92 ERA and 68 strikeouts across 76.0 innings pitched through 15 starts. He’s walked 27 batters.

As for Swanson, he is slashing .220/.299/.413 with a .712 OPS and 16 homers through 101 games. To date, he has posted 13 doubles, three triples and 61 RBIs.

With Taillon being designated for assignment, the Cubs opted to call up 30-year-old pitcher Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Iowa.

Swanson and Taillon undoubtedly have a significant bond as teammates; Swanson has only one additional year of experience playing Major League Baseball than Taillon. Simply put, they are both in roughly the same phases of their careers.

Chicago’s decision to DFA Taillon was met with a mixture of reactions. Shock and frustration arose, while others were receptive.

His 2026 campaign has been the least productive season of his professional career. For reference, in 2025, he registered a 3.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 129.2 innings pitched through 23 starts.

This year has been filled with disappointment for the 34-year-old arm. Perhaps a change in scenery is what he needs at this point in the season.

Where the Cubs Stand Right Now Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

In just seven days, the MLB trade deadline will be upon us. This leaves little time for Chicago and other organizations to boost their rosters.

Looking at where the Cubs currently stand, they are second in the National League Central at 59-46 overall.

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the way in the division with a record of 66-39. Lining up behind Chicago are the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-52), the St. Louis Cardinals (53-52) and the Cincinnati Reds (49-55).

In all of baseball, the Cubs are fifth. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43), the Atlanta Braves (62-43), the Brewers (66-39) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-39).

At the time of this writing, Chicago is patiently waiting out a game delay at Busch Stadium. They’re scheduled to face the Cardinals, but weather has prolonged their start.

Monday marks the start of a four-game series against St. Louis. Following this long stretch, the Cubs will return to Wrigley Field to host the New York Yankees for a three-game homestand.

This is an incredibly chaotic time in the big leagues, as ballclubs are looking to climb in the standings and improve their overall records. However, they also have the trade deadline on the horizon.