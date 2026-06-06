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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Giants Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off an 18-3 loss on Friday.

Dansby Swanson finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/6 P. Crow-Armstrong CF M. Conforto DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B C. Kelly C B. Brown SP”

Swanson is not in the lineup on Saturday.

The 2021 World Series Champion is currently batting .180 with 37 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 34 runs and five stolen bases in 61 games this season.

He is in his fourth year playing for the Cubs (after seven years with the Atlanta Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@taylsofeuphoria: “Finally benching Dansby at least”

@naslund_eric: “Bregman at cleanup, makes sense…”

@PCA4FC: “This lineup is not perfect by any means but thank god we don’t have to watch Dansby Swanson go 0-4 with uncompetitive at bats.”

@_SamMcGonigle: “I like Conforto getting the start today. In his career against Landen Roupp he is 4-4″

@Joe__Goes:Ben Brown day and Dansby getting some rest! GO CUBS todays a new day lets Win!!!”

@DobzMiles: “I AM SO GLAD Moises Ballestaros is sitting back to back days, so .636 OPS vs RHP Carson Kelly Can Hit… And .626 OPS VS RHP in last 15 Michael Conforto Ballestaros BTW coming off a 2 hit game including in the 9th to win it I just don’t get it man, PLAY THE KID!!!”

Cubs Right Now

Getty Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs tosses his bat after striking out in the second inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Cubs enter the day with a 33-31 record in 64 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 19-14 in 33 games at home).

Following two more games with the Giants, the Cubs will visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in Denver.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Giants Game

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