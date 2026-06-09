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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Rockies Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Dansby Swanson did not play.

Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs scores on the game-winning single hit by Michael Busch #29 (not pictured) in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Tuesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/9 P. Crow-Armstrong CF M. Ballesteros DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF N. Hoerner 2B M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

For Tuesday’s game, Swanson is back in the lineup (and batting 9th).

He is currently batting .180 with 37 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 62 games this year.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in his fourth year with the Cubs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Rockies Series

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