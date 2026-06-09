Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Rockies Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Dansby Swanson did not play.

Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/9 P. Crow-Armstrong CF M. Ballesteros DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF N. Hoerner 2B M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

For Tuesday’s game, Swanson is back in the lineup (and batting 9th).

He is currently batting .180 with 37 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 62 games this year.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in his fourth year with the Cubs.