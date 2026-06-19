Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off an 8-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one home run, two RBIs and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/19 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki DH I. Happ LF M. Shaw RF N. Hoerner 2B C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS B. Brown SP”

Despite his big day on Wednesday, Swanson will remain hitting 9th in the order.

The two-time All-Star has struggled this season and was recently given several days off earlier this month.

Right now, Swanson is batting .176 with 41 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases in 71 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@buddylee199: “Gonna be hard to win with only 8 people who can hit”

@JeffreyMod31208: “Can Dansby bat 10th?”

@aiden_mcsherry: “Why is Dansby still in the lineup?”

@ScottGuldenzoph: “It’s technically legal to have the DH hit for Dansby”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 39-36 record in 75 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 22-16 in 38 games at home).

Following their series with the Blue Jays, the Cubs will visit the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 37-38 record in 75 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 16-20 in 36 games on the road).