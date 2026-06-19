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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Blue Jays Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs throws his gloves after striking out during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off an 8-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one home run, two RBIs and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/19 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki DH I. Happ LF M. Shaw RF N. Hoerner 2B C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS B. Brown SP”

Despite his big day on Wednesday, Swanson will remain hitting 9th in the order.

The two-time All-Star has struggled this season and was recently given several days off earlier this month.

Right now, Swanson is batting .176 with 41 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases in 71 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@buddylee199: “Gonna be hard to win with only 8 people who can hit”

@JeffreyMod31208: “Can Dansby bat 10th?”

@aiden_mcsherry: “Why is Dansby still in the lineup?”

@ScottGuldenzoph: “It’s technically legal to have the DH hit for Dansby”

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs scores on the game-winning single hit by Michael Busch #29 (not pictured) in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 39-36 record in 75 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 22-16 in 38 games at home).

Following their series with the Blue Jays, the Cubs will visit the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws the bat as he takes a walk in the tenth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 37-38 record in 75 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 16-20 in 36 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Blue Jays Series

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