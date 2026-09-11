Chicago Cubs Reportedly Make Roster Decision On 19-Year-Old Outfielder

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

They had the day off on Thursday (following a series where they got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers).

Chicago Cubs Reportedly Make Roster Decision

Ahead of their series with the Pirates, Chase Ford of Milb Central reported the news that the Cubs are making a roster decision at the Minor League level.

Ford wrote: “The Chicago Cubs are promoting OF Josiah Hartshorn to Knoxville (Double-A). Hartshorn had a .297 batting average with 39 extra-base hits and 85 RBI for the South Bend Cubs.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@TheWrigleyWire: “The Cubs are promoting top prospect Josiah Hartshorn to Double-A, per @_chaseford. The 19-year-old has 23 home runs and a .939 OPS across two levels this season. Only two 19-year-olds have taken an at-bat in Double-A this season.”

@OutOfTheVines: “Josiah Hartshorn is being called up to Double-A. According to my research, he is the first Cubs high school draftee to reach Double-A in his first full professional season since Dyain Frazier in 1970.”

@CHC_DataDrive: “Just 2 2025 High School draft picks have made it up to AA so far: – Eli Willits (1st Overall Pick) – Josiah Hartshorn (181st Overall Pick) Since August: .324/.450/.598 164 wRC+ | 1.048 OPS 7 HRs – 14 XBH 18.6% BB – 22.5% K 87.6% Z-Con | 22.9% Whiff 7/8 SB”

@NateRoper_: “JOSIAH HARTSHORN GETS THE CALL! Seemed well overdue, but now that the High-A season is over we’ll finally see Hartshorn tackle higher competition!”

@PCA4FC: “Josiah Hartshorn has been HUGE for the farmer system. Totally different but reminds me a little of PCA’s 2022 season when he burst onto the scene.”

@BuschMVP: “19 year old in Double-A, #39 ranked in baseball. Cubs really needed this kind of prospect”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 81-66 record in 147 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 41-31 in 72 games at home).