Chicago Cubs Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Marlins Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 6-1 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Cubs demoted a 3-year MLB player.

Chicago Cubs Demote 3-Year MLB Player to Triple-A During Marlins Series

The Cubs optioned right-handed reliever Tyler Ferguson to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Via MLB.com: Chicago Cubs optioned RHP Tyler Ferguson to Iowa Cubs.

Javier Assad will presumably be recalled from Iowa as a corresponding move. Assad is listed as the Cubs’ starting pitcher for Saturday.

The Cubs acquired Ferguson, 32, from the Athletics in early May. He has posted a 3.63 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP and 2 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season.

Looking at Tyler Ferguson’s Career

The Texas Rangers selected Ferguson in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

After many years of pitching in the minors and independent ball, Ferguson finally made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Oakland Athletics.

Ferguson recorded a 3.68 ERA over 51 1/3 innings with the Athletics in 2024. The following year, he posted a 4.66 ERA over 58 innings with the Athletics.

Ferguson made just one appearance with the Athletics this season before being traded to the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games. Before the Marlins series, the Cubs went 2-2 in a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Chicago has the first National League Wild Card spot with an 80-62 record. The club has a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, who own the second NL Wild Card spot.

In the NL Central standings, the Cubs are eight games behind the first-place Brewers.

Chicago will wrap up its series with Miami on Sunday afternoon. After that, the Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday.