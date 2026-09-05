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Chicago Cubs Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Marlins Series

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San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Tyler Ferguson #64 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the bottom of the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on June 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 6-1 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Cubs demoted a 3-year MLB player.

Chicago Cubs Demote 3-Year MLB Player to Triple-A During Marlins Series

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 22: Tyler Ferguson #64 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

The Cubs optioned right-handed reliever Tyler Ferguson to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Via MLB.com: Chicago Cubs optioned RHP Tyler Ferguson to Iowa Cubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Tyler Ferguson #46 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Javier Assad will presumably be recalled from Iowa as a corresponding move. Assad is listed as the Cubs’ starting pitcher for Saturday.

The Cubs acquired Ferguson, 32, from the Athletics in early May. He has posted a 3.63 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP and 2 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season.

Looking at Tyler Ferguson’s Career

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Tyler Ferguson #46 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers selected Ferguson in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

After many years of pitching in the minors and independent ball, Ferguson finally made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Oakland Athletics.

Cincinnati Reds v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Tyler Ferguson #44 of the Athletics pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on September 12, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ferguson recorded a 3.68 ERA over 51 1/3 innings with the Athletics in 2024. The following year, he posted a 4.66 ERA over 58 innings with the Athletics.

Ferguson made just one appearance with the Athletics this season before being traded to the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 03: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games. Before the Marlins series, the Cubs went 2-2 in a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Chicago has the first National League Wild Card spot with an 80-62 record. The club has a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, who own the second NL Wild Card spot.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Tyrone Taylor #55 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring a run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the NL Central standings, the Cubs are eight games behind the first-place Brewers.

Chicago will wrap up its series with Miami on Sunday afternoon. After that, the Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Marlins Series

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