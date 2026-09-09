Cubs Move Key Starter to Relief Role Amid Bullpen Struggles

The Chicago Cubs‘ bullpen coughed up another lead on Tuesday, September 8, against the Milwaukee Brewers, with closer Jacob Webb surrendering a game-tying home run to Jackson Chourio in a 4-3 loss.

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It was Webb’s third consecutive blown save. He stepped into the closer role after injuries hit Chicago’s relief corps. Former closer Daniel Palencia has allowed seven earned runs over six appearances since returning from the IL. Trade deadline acquisition Ryan Zeferjahn has a 6.23 ERA with the Cubs.

“You gotta get outs,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “It’s our job. They’re gonna do it. It hurts when it happens. It hurts when it happens consecutively. We got eight guys down there; those are the guys we’re going to rely on. We gotta figure it out.”

Chicago Cubs to Bring Edward Cabrera Back as a Reliever

One potential solution in the bullpen could be Edward Cabrera. The right-hander is currently working his way back from a right middle finger blister. Cabrera has made two appearances at Triple-A Iowa. Both have been as a reliever. Sharma mentioned the Cubs are transitioning the righty to a bullpen role.

Chicago acquired Cabrera in an offseason trade that sent top outfield prospect Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins. The Cubs also parted with infielder Cristian Hernandez and infielder/outfielder Edgardo De Leon in the deal. Cabrera has scuffled to a 5.68 ERA in 15 starts with his new team. He’s dealt with the blister issue multiple times this year. Cabrera also missed time with a left hamstring strain.

The 28-year-old Cabrera has made just two relief appearances in his six-year MLB career. Both came back in 2023 with the Marlins. The two games out of the bullpen weren’t traditional relief outings. Cabrera operated as a bulk reliever in his first two outings off the injured list following a right shoulder impingement. He went at least four innings in both games.

Cubs Searching For Answers in the Bullpen

Webb has emerged as an important piece of the late-inning mix. He stepped into a prominent role after Hunter Harvey, Phil Maton, and Palencia went down with injuries. The veteran righty had a 2.21 ERA deep into August. Despite allowing nine earned runs over his last six games, Webb expects to right the ship.

“I think we’re going to get back on track,” Webb said, relayed by Sharma. “I have confidence in myself. I have confidence in this team. The bullpen, the pitching staff, the hitters. I’m just tired of letting the team down right now.”

The Cubs rank 18th in reliever ERA since the beginning of August. The bullpen has been in the bottom 10 in xFIP and SIERA over that stretch.