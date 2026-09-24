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4-Time Gold Glove Winner Will Be A Chicago Cubs Free Agent This Winter

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs speaks with Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs in the dugout at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Wednesday night.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “The Cubs lose to Marlins, 3-2, and again fail to clinch a playoff spot. They could still get into postseason tonight if Dbacks lose; they are currently leading Rockies 5-2 in the 8th. Cubs stay tied in Wild Card standings with Phillies, who also lost. Padres just underway in LA”

4-Time Gold Glove Winner Will Be A Chicago Cubs Free Agent

GettyIan Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Ian Happ will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Right now, Happ is batting .221 with 118 hits, 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, 88 runs and four stolen bases in 152 games.

Looking At Happ’s Career

GettyIan Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs doubles against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Happ was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

The 32-year-old has won four Gold Glove Awards (and made the 2022 All-Star Game).

GettyIan Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice ahead of the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Time Gold Glove Winner Will Be A Chicago Cubs Free Agent This Winter

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