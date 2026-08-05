Cubs Make Intriguing Kevin Gausman Decision After Trade

The Chicago Cubs have decided when top trade deadline acquisition Kevin Gausman will make his debut.

Chicago acquired Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline to bolster the rotation. It was looking like he would make his Cubs debut on Thursday against the Blue Jays in a one-game makeup.

However, Blue Jays insider Hazel Mae of Sportsnet revealed the Cubs plan on pitching Gausman during the Kansas City Royals series and not against Toronto.

“Kevin Gausman will not pitch against the Blue Jays Thursday at Wrigley. He will likely make his Cubs debut in Kansas City,” Mae wrote on X.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday is likely the date for Gausman’s debut, but that isn’t set.

Gausman’s first start against his former team would have been cool to see. However, that won’t be the case as Chicago plans to give the right-hander some more time off to get accustomed to his new team and work with his catchers and new coaches.

Gausman is in the final year of his five-year, $110 million deal. The right-hander is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 games this season.

Cubs Call Gausman ‘White Whale’

Chicago’s bold move at the deadline was acquiring Gausman, whom the President of Baseball Operations called his white whale.

“He was kind of a white whale type target for us, going way back,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer, meanwhile, believes Gausman can thrive in Chicago given he’s a ground ball pitcher.

“We have to decide exactly how we want to play that,” Hoyer said. “I think we loved the fit from a [pitch] shape standpoint, and he’s a fantastic ground-ball guy, doesn’t give up home runs. Putting that kind of guy in front of this defense makes a ton of sense for us.”

Along with being a good fit for the roster, Hoyer said he wanted to reward this team and be a buyer ahead of the deadline.

“This year, we had very clear goals just based on how the team has played,” Hoyer said. “Certainly, the resilience this team has shown, I think, has been really special. I think we did things we felt like would honor that.”

The Cubs are 65-49 and are holding onto the top Wild Card spot.

Gausman Thanks Blue Jays After Trade

Gausman was beloved in Toronto, and he praised the city and the country of Canada whenever he had the chance.

The right-hander said signing with the Blue Jays was the best decision of his career, so after the trade, he penned an emotional goodbye to Toronto.

“Toronto. So many great memories with amazing people that i will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that i never took for granted! Love you all!,” Gausman wrote on X.

Gausman hinted at potentially retiring after this season as he is a pending free agent. Yet, for now, his focus is helping the Cubs win the World Series.