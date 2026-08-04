Kevin Gausman Pens Emotional Goodbye to Blue Jays After Trade to Cubs

Former Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman thanked Toronto in a heartfelt goodbye.

The Blue Jays are outside of a playoff spot, which led to them being sellers at the deadline. Toronto dealt Gausman to the Chicago Cubs for INF Ty Southisene (Blue Jays’ No. 17 prospect) and OF Brett Bateman (No. 20).

Gausman was a fan-favorite and was beloved in Toronto, as he praised the city and fanbase anytime he could. So, after the trade, he took to social media to pen an emotional goodbye to the Blue Jays.

“Toronto. So many great memories with amazing people that i will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that i never took for granted! Love you all!,” Gausman wrote on X.

Gausman was a fan favorite in Toronto and was a key part of the Blue Jays’ success in recent years. Yet, in the final year of his deal, Toronto opted to trade him to the Cubs. Now, Gausman will look to help Chicago go on another deep playoff run.

Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts this season. He’s set to make his first start for the Cubs on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Manager Shares High Praise for Gausman

Ahead of the deadline, Gausman’s name came up in trade rumors as he is a pending free agent.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also praised Gausman as one of, if not the best, free agent signings in franchise history.

“I think Kev will go down as one of the best free-agent signings this organization has made, especially from a pitching standpoint,” Schneider said. “He’s remarkably consistent, a professional, a good teammate, low maintenance, everything that you want in a front-line dude. He pitched in big games, the postseason, the World Series and Opening Day. He’s exactly what you’re hoping for.”

Gausman, meanwhile, had high praise for Toronto, calling it the best decision he’s ever made when he chose to sign there.

“This has been the best decision I ever made,” Gausman said, “to come here.”

Gausman was Toronto’s Opening Day starter this season.

Gausman’s Wife Also Emotional to Leave Toronto

Along with Kevin, his wife, Taylor, was emotional about leaving Toronto.

After the trade was announced, Taylor took to Instagram and penned an emotional goodbye to Toronto.

“How do I even begin to sum up these last five years? It seems as though we just got here but have always been here at the same time. There aren’t words to express how grateful we feel to have spent the last 5 seasons as Blue Jays. Our babies have truly grown up in Toronto, becoming some of the biggest (little) Blue Jay fans and we have made some of the best memories we could have ever imagined while being here. Choosing Toronto really was the best decision we could have ever made,” Taylor Gausman wrote on her Instagram.

“Thank you to all of the Blue Jays staff for making it so easy to come to the field and feel at home, thank you to the fans for showing so much love not only to Kevin but to our whole family and all of the Jays year after year. And more than anything thank you to the Blue Jay families over the years who have felt like our family and made our time here so special — it wouldn’t have been to same without all of you. Goodbye just seems too hard so for now it’s see you later.”

Gausman is a pending free agent and could potentially re-sign with the Blue Jays this offseason.