Cubs Interested in Multiple Starters Following Kevin Gausman Trade: Report

The Chicago Cubs made their first big trade ahead of the MLB’s Aug. 3 deadline. Chicago acquired starting pitcher Kevin Gausman in exchange for prospects Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene.

Heading into August, the Cubs have been battling injuries to their starting rotation. Ben Brown, Edward Cabrera, and Justin Steele remain on the injured list.

With this in mind, Chicago isn’t done trading for starters, says The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma.

“Along with Los Angeles Angels starters Reid Detmers and José Soriano, the Cubs are also interested in Seattle Mariners starters George Kirby and, to a lesser extent, Emerson Hancock,” the insiders wrote. “To swing a deal of that magnitude would require a significant amount of prospect capital.”

“The Cubs seem willing to do that for the right pitcher, but they’re still looking at rental starters as well, a group that includes Clay Holmes and Brady Singer,” Mooney and Sharma added.