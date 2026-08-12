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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update Before Nationals Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to game one of the Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

They are coming off a 10-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Cubs had the day off on Monday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Travelled with Cubs to Washington, D.C., to continue rehab. Recently resumed light hitting but is building up intensity of his swings. Manager Craig Counsell said on Aug. 7 that Shaw remains “weeks” away.”

Shaw last appeared in a game on June 28.

According to the site, he could still return this month (or in September).

Before the injury, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs draws a walk to win the game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

The 24-year-old is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs came into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 69-50 record in 119 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 34-26 in 60 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Nationals, the Cubs will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

GettyJacob Young #30 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with Nasim Nuñez #26 after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Nationals Park on August 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-61 record in 120 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 33-27 in 60 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Nationals will head on the road to visit the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update Before Nationals Series

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