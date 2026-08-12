Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update Before Nationals Series

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

They are coming off a 10-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Cubs had the day off on Monday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Travelled with Cubs to Washington, D.C., to continue rehab. Recently resumed light hitting but is building up intensity of his swings. Manager Craig Counsell said on Aug. 7 that Shaw remains “weeks” away.”

Shaw last appeared in a game on June 28.

According to the site, he could still return this month (or in September).

Before the injury, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

Shaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

The 24-year-old is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs came into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 69-50 record in 119 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 34-26 in 60 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Nationals, the Cubs will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-61 record in 120 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 33-27 in 60 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Nationals will head on the road to visit the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.